A research group from Belgium and China has presented a roadmap for the development of lithium-nitrogen (Li-N2) batteries. In these batteries, lithium reacts electrochemically with nitrogen gas to form lithium nitride (Li3N) during discharge and, ideally, regenerates lithium and nitrogen during charging. Although the first reversible Li-N2 battery was demonstrated nearly a decade ago, practical development of the technology has remained limited. "Our work provides the first comprehensive roadmap for the practical development of Li-N2 batteries," corresponding author Yu Li told pv magazine. "Rather ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...