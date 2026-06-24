The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Tyler Gates, CEO of The Glimpse Group, Joins Industry Leaders for Panel on Defense Tech and Domestic Supply Chains

ASHBURN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGRP) ("The Glimpse Group" or the "Company"), parent company of Brightline Interactive ("Brightline"), today announced that Tyler Gates, Chief Executive Officer, is representing the Company at the Maxim Group Research Analysts Virtual Conference on June 25, 2026.

Mr. Gates is participating in the virtual panel, "Defense Tech and Domestic Supply Chains," joining fellow industry leaders to discuss the evolving defense technology landscape, the shift toward AI-defined operations, and the infrastructure required to support secure, scalable autonomous systems.

The panel discussion is available through Maxim Digital. Investors can register to access the live stream using the following link: https://digital.maximgrp.com/events/defense-tech-and-domestic-supply-chains-06252026.

"The defense sector is rapidly transitioning from software-defined operations to AI-defined operations," said Tyler Gates, Chief Executive Officer of The Glimpse Group. "We believe success will depend on an organization's ability to unify real-world data, digital environments, and AI systems into a single operational framework. We believe Physical AI represents one of the largest technology shifts of the next decade, and Brightline aims to build the infrastructure layer that will allow governments and industry to deploy these capabilities securely, openly, and at scale."

About The Glimpse Group and Brightline Interactive



The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGRP) is the parent company of Brightline Interactive, the Physical AI and spatial computing division building SpatialCore, an open standards-based interoperability and operational context platform that enables autonomous systems, AI agents, sensors, and digital twins to operate from a shared understanding of the physical world. SpatialCore is built on open data standards backed by NVIDIA, Apple, and major robotics and simulation platforms.



For more information, visit brightlineinteractive.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to The Glimpse Group's and Brightline Interactive's strategy, market position, product development, partnership activities, and business expansion plans. The words "believe," "aim," and "will," or the negative of these words or other similar terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon current plans and strategies of The Glimpse Group, Inc. and Brightline Interactive and reflect their current assessment of the risks and uncertainties related to their business as of the date of this press release. The Glimpse Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, market conditions, competitive developments, and the other risks detailed in The Glimpse Group's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Company Contact

Demetrios Soutsos

CSO

The Glimpse Group

(703) 594-7496?

demetrios@brightlineinteractive.com

SOURCE: The Glimpse Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tyler-gates-ceo-of-the-glimpse-group-joins-industry-leaders-for-p-1181605