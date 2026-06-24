Mary Kay Extends Winning Streak With Fourth Year As #1 in Global Direct Selling Beauty

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Mary Kay

Euromonitor International Recognizes Mary Kay's Sustained Leadership In Skin Care And Color Cosmetics

Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

Mary Kay Inc., the iconic beauty and entrepreneurship company, has once again been named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World by Euromonitor International, sustaining its legacy of excellence for the fourth consecutive year.

"Earning the #1 global ranking from Euromonitor for the fourth consecutive year comes as a powerful endorsement of the impact of our Independent Beauty Consultants around the world who drive our success every day," said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay Inc. "Their entrepreneurial spirit, combined with our transformational investments in R&D and cutting-edge technology enable us to deliver high-performance skin and beauty solutions. This is the winning ticket that makes us one of the world's most beloved consumer brands."



Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay Inc. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Euromonitor International is the foremost provider of global business intelligence, market analysis, and consumer insights with over 50 years of conducting market research across more than 100 countries.

"Euromonitor International's rankings represent the highest standard of global market performance, backed by rigorous, independent data and analysis," stated Anthony Irwin, senior vice president of research at Euromonitor International. "Mary Kay's continued leadership in direct selling beauty highlights its ability to deliver consistent value, quality, and relevance in a highly competitive global marketplace."

Topping the Charts

In addition to the Euromonitor recognition, Mary Kay consistently earns global accolades among top global beauty companies.

In 2025 alone, Mary Kay garnered 41 beauty and industry awards around the world including being named #9 on the Forbes 2025 Best Brands for Social Impact list out of 3,900 brands.

In 2026, Mary Kay ranked #20 in the Women's Wear Daily Beauty Inc.'s 2025 Top 100 Beauty Companies.

Forbes ranked Mary Kay #2 on its 2026 Best Customer Service list.



Euromonitor International is the foremost provider of global business intelligence, market analysis, and consumer insights with over 50 years of conducting market research across more than 100 countries. (Image Credit: Euromonitor International)

Global Innovation Powerhouse

Mary Kay continues to deliver high-performance skincare and color cosmetics through a combination of scientific innovation, consumer insights, and personalized service.

Mary Kay has been issued over 1,600 patents worldwide in products, technologies, and packaging.

Mary Kay's Richard R. Rogers global Manufacturing and R&D Center in Texas can produce up to 1 million products per day.

64% of Mary Kay's R&D scientists and 79% of Global Brand and Global Creative teams are women.



Mary Kay Inc., the iconic beauty and entrepreneurship company, for the fourth year in a row has been named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World by Euromonitor International. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Mary Kay's portfolio includes award-winning and fan-favorite products such as:

TimeWise skincare line

Clinical Solutions advanced skincare

TimeWise 3D Foundations (Matte and Luminous)

Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover

Ultimate Mascara

Unlimited Lip Gloss

Mary Kay products are sold by best-in-class Independent Beauty Consultants in 40 markets worldwide who provide personalized service to customers in person and online at www.MaryKay.com (USA), and on social and digital media channels.

Economic Impact of Direct Selling by the Numbers

Globally:

The global direct selling market is projected to reach approximately USD 815.4 billion by 2034, rising from an estimated USD 418.4 billion in 2024.

In the U.S.:

73% of direct sellers in the U.S. are women.

$34.7 billion in retail sales generated through direct selling activities.

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About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International leads the world in global market intelligence into industries, companies, economies and consumers. With over 50 years at the cutting edge of the industry, we blend deep human expertise with AI technology and analytics, to deliver insights that drive confident, high-stakes decisions-at speed and scale. Our global network and proprietary data empower you to unlock growth opportunities and navigate change. We have specialist teams in 16 offices around the world and a network of on-the-ground analysts in over 100 countries, providing cultural and business nuances others miss. We research 210 countries and jurisdictions and 99.9% of the world's consumers, helping our clients to make sense of global markets.

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"Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2026 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2025 Data" Haniya Rae, Contributor. (April 17, 2025). "Meet America's Best Brands For Social Impact 2025." https://www.forbes.com/sites/haniyarae/2025/04/17/meet-americas-best-brands-for-social-impact-2025/. Alan Schwarz, (October 14, 2025). "2026 Best Customer Service." https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-customer-service/. Women and Leadership Representation at Mary Kay, May 2026. Tajammul Pangarkar. (March 24, 2025). Direct Selling Market to Reach USD 815.4 Billion by 2034 at 6.9% CAGR. www.news.market.us/direct-selling-market-news World Federation of Direct Selling Associations. (November 2025). 2024 Global Annual Direct Selling Statistical Data Report. https://wfdsa.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/WFDSA-STATS-Report-2024-2025-V1.pdf DSEF 2025 US Growth & Outlook Study. DSEF 2026 US Economic Impact Report.

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Contact Info:

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Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mary-kay-extends-winning-streak-with-fourth-year-as-%231-in-global-1181684