Sigenergy Unveils SigenStor Neo and Complete Home Energy Ecosystem at Intersolar Europe 2026: Reimagining Sustainable Living Through AI

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy, a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation, has redefined residential power by globally launching its complete home energy ecosystem at Intersolar Europe 2026. Driven by its visionary "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy introduces four major product innovations-SigenStor Neo, SigenFlux, Sigen EVAC G2, and SigenMate-creating a unified, highly efficient powerhouse that seamlessly generates, stores, optimizes, and protects home energy.





1.SigenStor Neo: The New Benchmark for Home Storage



The exhibition's centerpiece, SigenStor Neo, is Sigenergy's next-generation, all-in-one residential energy storage system engineered for total energy independence.

Streamlined All-in-One Design: Integrates the inverter, battery, PCS, EMS, and gateway into a single system to eliminate cluttered wiring and save space. It supports up to six vertically stacked battery modules.



Whole-Home Backup Through Any Outage: All critical home loads can be directly powered by the SigenStor Neo for a simple and streamlined setup. It delivers true uninterruptible power with 0ms load-side disruption and 200% peakpower output capacity, ensuring worry-free operation even in off-grid mode.



Smart Port & Backup Port Flexibility: As the industry's first all-in-one system to integrate both a dedicated Smart Port and a Backup Port, SigenStor Neo unlocks limitless connectivity while delivering a smarter, more resilient energy experience. The innovative Smart Port can seamlessly connect third-party inverters, external generators, smart loads such as heat pumps or EV chargers. Meanwhile, the Backup Port ensures a highly flexible, extended power supply to keep whole-home loads running smoothly during unexpected grid blackouts.



Advanced Architecture & Safety: Allows users to mix old and new batteries via a built-in pack optimizer, and ensures maximum security with an 8-layer protection.



Fast, Easy Installation: Lightweight modules with lifting handles, a single side cover for wiring, and optimized terminal layout and installation process which drastically reduce deployment time and on-site labor.

With exceptional architectural flexibility, SigenStor Neo connects directly with the SigenMicro Inverter to conquer complex roof layouts, deliver top-tier safety, and boost power generation under one unified ecosystem.

2. SigenFlux&Sigen EVAC G2: Unparalleled Energy Freedom



At Intersolar Europe 2026, Sigenergy showcased a massive leap forward in home energy independence. While the newly launched SigenStor Neo serves as the intelligent, space-saving heart of the home, the introduction of SigenFlux and Sigen EVAC G2 completes the puzzle.



Making its debut as a key addition to the SigenStor Neo family, the SigenFlux air-to-water heat pump bridges the gap between home climate control and intelligent energy management. Together with SigenStor Neo and Sigen EVAC G2, it transforms the home into a fully automated, self-sustaining ecosystem-shifting home energy from basic power management to total smart optimization.



Solar-Storage-Heat Synergy: Automatically syncs with PV and storage systems to maximize solar utilization and drive massive energy savings.

Industry-First 2-in-1 Control: A pioneering panel that unifies temperature management and multi-unit control into a single hub.

Flexible Installation: Offers versatile indoor-outdoor unit pairing to easily adapt to any home environment.

Robust Connectivity: Powered by ultra-reliable Wi-Fi and Sub-1G communication for seamless, uninterrupted smart automation.





The all-new Sigen EVAC Charger G2 brings solar-powered charging into the AI era. Seamlessly integrated into Sigenergy's home solar-storage-charging ecosystem, it unites solar, storage, EV charging, and intelligent energy management into one seamless experience. By working in harmony with SigenStor, the mySigen App, and Sigen AI Mode, the charger dynamically optimizes charging schedules based on solar generation, battery status, dynamic electricity prices, and household power demand.



Powered by advanced V2X technology and reliable Sub-1G communication, the Sigen EVAC G2 transforms electric vehicles from mere transportation into flexible energy assets-supporting home backup power, maximizing self-consumption, and enabling future grid interaction for a more stable, intelligent, and hassle-free charging experience.



Driven by Sigenergy's "AI in All" strategy and seamlessly integrated with the Shelly Smart Control ecosystem, this setup links the SigenStor Neo, SigenFlux, EV charger, and smart home devices into a unified, intelligent powerhouse and grants households unprecedented energy freedom and a smarter, sustainable lifestyle.



At the heart of this innovative ecosystem is SigenAgent, the energy industry's first all-domain AI agent running within the newly released mySigen App 4.0. By elevating solar-and-storage hardware into an autonomous, goal-driven system that understands, thinks, and acts, SigenAgent brings "autonomous driving" to home energy management. Guided by the vision "User Sets the Goal, AI Handles the Rest," it continuously perceives, reasons, and acts to automatically configure hardware based on macro targets like lowering bills or securing backup power.



3. SigenMate: Power Anywhere, Anytime



True home energy independence should not be limited by property size or complex installations. With SigenMate, the company's plug & play energy system, Sigenergy is delivering a highly compact, flexible, and accessible solution that brings smart energy storage to apartments, balconies, and spaces of every scale.

Boasting high-efficiency input, broad compatibility, all-around safety, and AI-driven management, SigenMate elevates the user experience while offering a flexible, multi-use solution for diverse environment.

Notably, pairing the SigenMicro Inverter with SigenMate offers households an exceptionally flexible, safe, and efficient way to build an independent energy network-one that scales effortlessly from a simple DIY balcony setup to a comprehensive home ecosystem.



Redefining the Future of Green Living



"At Sigenergy, we don't follow industry trends; we originate them. Innovation is our DNA. By launching the new complete AI-driven home energy ecosystem, we are not just offering more choices, but we are fundamentally redefining how humanity interacts with power. This is the new benchmark for intelligent, effortless energy freedom," said Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy.



As an industry trailblazer, Sigenergy leverages its visionary "AI in All" strategy to deliver an unprecedented, future-proof energy ecosystem for modern homes. Our commitment to high-caliber innovation reshapes the global relationship with power. By merging next-generation technology with daily utility, Sigenergy cements its position as an industry leader, making intelligent, self-sustaining living an effortless daily reality.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (06656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded into photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage, and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging. Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient energy solutions for households worldwide.



Media Enquiries

Tracy.li@sigenergy.com

For more information, please visit: www.sigenergy.com

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