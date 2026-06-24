In collaboration with Feeding America, the June Dairy Month initiative will help address food insecurity across 20 states, including among military families.

Edwardsville, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - In celebration of June Dairy Month and America's 250th anniversary, the Prairie Farms Family of Companies is donating 250,000 servings of fresh whole milk to 50 Feeding America partner food banks in 20 states, helping provide nutritious dairy products to families facing food insecurity across the Midwest and South.

The donation, coordinated by Prairie Farms Dairy and Hiland Dairy, reflects the Prairie Farms Family of Companies' commitment to nourishing communities and supporting families in the regions where its farm families, employees, and customers live and work.

As part of this year's effort, Prairie Farms and Hiland are placing special emphasis on helping families experiencing food insecurity, including military households. According to Feeding America, military families face food insecurity at rates higher than many Americans realize, with studies showing that approximately one in four active-duty service members experiences food insecurity at some point during military service.

"June Dairy Month is an opportunity to celebrate our dairy farmers and employees and to support food banks with one of the most requested yet least donated items, fresh milk," said Matt McClelland, CEO and Executive Vice President of Prairie Farms Dairy. "As a farmer-owned dairy cooperative, we are proud to nourish our communities every day. This donation reflects our commitment to helping families facing food insecurity, including many military households, and reinforces the values that guide our ongoing partnership with Folds of Honor and our support for those who serve our country."

Earlier this year, the Prairie Farms Family of Companies announced a $250,000 donation to Folds of Honor to provide academic scholarships for the families of America's fallen or disabled military personnel and first responders.

"Giving back has always been part of who we are as a farmer-owned dairy company," said Rick Beaman, President of Hiland Dairy. "Our farm families live and work in these communities, and we're proud to help provide nutritious dairy products for neighbors who need them most."

The food bank donations will take place on June 24, with fresh whole milk donated to 50 food banks across 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.

###

About the Prairie Farms Family of Companies





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12233/302622_0a2d1583044eea4c_001full.jpg

Prairie Farms is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and South. The cooperative includes more than 500 farm families, 7,000 associates, 48 manufacturing plants, and over 100 distribution facilities, with annual sales exceeding $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry, setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., Prairie Farms' distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States. For more information, visit Prairie Farms.com.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12233/302622_0a2d1583044eea4c_002full.jpg

Hiland Dairy Foods Company is a leading farmer-owned dairy company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, providing dairy foods to retailers and communities across the Midwest and Texas. The company produces a full line of favorites including milk, cottage cheese, sour cream, yogurt, butter, and ice cream, with growing innovation in lactose-free milk and protein-rich dairy foods. Hiland also distributes beverages including Red Diamond Tea, juices, and lemonade. With more than 3,600 employees, Hiland is committed to delivering fresh, high-quality foods while supporting the farmers and communities it proudly serves. For more information, visit HilandDairy.com.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12233/302622_176f5ba1-5336-4777-bfe4-7e74cbd67c44-multimedia-june-2026-foodbank-donation-2dc0a3.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12233/302622_prairie.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12233/302622_prairie-farms.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302622

Source: The Prairie Farms Family of Companies