Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Unico Connect, an AI-native software and product development agency, has announced the expansion of its AI services and capabilities through a dedicated MLOps practice, aimed at helping organizations manage, monitor, and optimize AI systems in production environments.

Unico Connect launches new MLOps services

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While much of the industry focus remains on model development and deployment, organizations are increasingly encountering challenges around maintaining model quality, performance, and reliability over time.

Unico Connects new practice is designed to address that operational gap through:

Model versioning and lifecycle management

Performance monitoring and drift detection

Retraining and evaluation pipelines

Governance and compliance controls

Deployment automation and infrastructure management

Continuous optimization of production AI systems

The investment also builds on Unico Connect's existing work in AI agents, LLM integrations, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and enterprise AI implementation.

"Over the past two years, we've seen a significant increase in organizations successfully deploying AI systems for the first time," said Malay Parekh, CEO of Unico Connect.

"What many teams discover afterward is that deployment is only the beginning. Models drift, data changes, business requirements evolve, and performance expectations increase. We are investing in MLOps because enterprises need partners who can help manage the full lifecycle of AI systems, not just launch them."

For more information about Unico Connect and its AI solutions, please visit https://unicoconnect.com/

About Unico Connect

Unico Connect is an AI-native technology partner serving startups, mid-market companies, and enterprises. The company operates across two service areas: AI-Native Product Development (AI-native UI/UX Design, Web and Mobile Applications, AI-powered QA and Testing, Cloud and DevOps) and AI Services (AI Agents, AI Integration, Conversational AI, AI for Teams). Unico Connect serves clients across fintech, logistics, healthcare, property management, and enterprise operations in over 25 countries.

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Source: DesignRush