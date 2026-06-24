Krause & Associates: Sound Judgement

Krause & Associates helps Texas entrepreneurs think beyond the tax bill.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / When a business owner calls board-certified tax attorney Winston Krause after selling a company for $75 million, the celebration is usually short-lived.

"What can you do for me?" they ask.

His answer is calm and honest. "Right now," he says, "I can congratulate you, because by the time the deal closes, most of the meaningful tax planning is already over."

As one of only a handful of Texas attorneys board certified in tax law (since 1989) and estate planning and probate law (since 1996), the Austin-based attorney combines a command of the tax code with human instinct in his work. It's why entrepreneurs, partnerships, and individuals facing major liquidity events or IRS disputes reach out to him.

Honest and open, Krause says, "The opportunity for the client has to lead. My job is to make sure the tax structure supports it."

And he's not about to drag his clients through a process that lacks a legal basis. If the structure won't hold up under the law, he'll let the client know before they incur unnecessary fees. Krause points to the sale of a corporation as an example. Sellers usually want a stock deal for tax reasons. Buyers, on the other hand, prefer to purchase assets to avoid liabilities and gain basis advantages. If tax counsel joins the conversation too late, most of the leverage is gone. When brought in early, the structure can shape the result.

He goes on to explain that when taxes can be deferred, capital remains at work and time itself becomes an ally. If income can be recharacterized as a capital gain rather than ordinary income, the rate shifts dramatically. And when no strategy applies, his advice is simple-pay what is owed and preserve the wealth created.

Perspective Changes Everything

Over the years, Krause has learned that listening is often the most important part of the job, especially when clients focus on the wrong number. One was stuck on the $800,000 tax tied to a $4 million gain. However, after taxes, she was still $3.2 million ahead.

"Tax is a cost of success, not a reason to avoid it," Krause says. "Look at it this way: If you refuse to take a dollar of income because you don't want to pay 37 cents in tax, you're turning down 63 cents that could have increased your wealth."

Still, he's clear that business-first doesn't mean tax-optional. Every recommendation must be defensible under the law and grounded in statute, regulation, or established case authority. If it cannot be supported, it will not be proposed.

Poised under pressure, his composure matters most in IRS disputes, including embezzlement cases, where the law itself leaves little room for automatic relief. In those moments, Krause is known for securing solutions that protect the business even when the code offers limited flexibility. He's equally thoughtful about the firm's future. He recently added associate attorney Jenny Varteressian, who has tax law experience and a focus on R&D tax credits.

After more than four decades, what continues to draw Krause to this work is the problem-solving and the people, and the firm is poised to continue that work into the future.

Contact info:

504 W 13th Street, Austin, TX 78701

512-477-6707

krause-assoc.com

SOURCE: Krause & Associates

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/krause-and-associates-sound-judgement-1175035