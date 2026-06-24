Brady & Hamilton, LLP: Eminently Capable

Brent Hamilton, Founding Partner of Brady & Hamilton, LLP, on Eminent Domain.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / In an era of rapid infrastructure expansion-highways and roads of all types, pipelines, transmission corridors, and urban redevelopment-the power of eminent domain has become an increasingly common business risk for landowners. For Brent Hamilton, founding partner of Brady & Hamilton, LLP, the issue is not whether projects move forward. It's whether property owners are treated fairly in the process.

"Our clients are looking for business-savvy attorneys who can provide real insight on complex litigation, business and property issues," Hamilton says. "They want strong advocates who can help them make good decisions and negotiate fair transactions. And if their matter needs to be litigated, they want experienced, battle-tested trial lawyers."

Infrastructure Expansion Meets Private Property Rights

Eminent domain-the forced sale of property for public use-places landowners in a structurally disadvantaged position. Condemning authorities are typically backed by significant capital, consultants and legal teams whose mandate is efficiency and cost containment.

"Condemning entities are not charged with protecting a landowner's interests," Hamilton explains. "Their focus is getting the project built cheaply and quickly."

Once property is deemed necessary for an infrastructure project, the taking is often inevitable. The strategic question becomes compensation, impact mitigation and long-term protection of asset value.

"We're here to level the playing field," Hamilton says. "Our goal is to ensure clients receive fair compensation and that their rights are respected throughout the process."

Litigation Leverage as Negotiation Strategy

While many eminent domain cases resolve before trial, Hamilton believes courtroom credibility drives negotiating power.

"Condemning entities recognize our ability and experience," Hamilton notes. "That helps get matters resolved. But if settlement is not achievable, we're more than capable of going the distance at trial."

A Boutique Firm with Regional Impact

With offices in Austin and Lubbock, Brady & Hamilton serves clients across Texas and New Mexico, advising landowners, agricultural operators, energy stakeholders and closely held businesses navigating complex infrastructure pressures.

Both Hamilton and fellow founding partner Zach Brady have earned AV Preeminent ratings from Martindale-Hubbell, the organization's highest peer distinction. Yet Hamilton frames the firm's success less in accolades and more in alignment. "Landowners are often busy business owners," he says. "They didn't ask for this fight. We step in to make sure they're not fighting it alone."

The Bigger Picture: Protecting Generational Capital

In states like Texas and New Mexico-where land often represents multigenerational wealth-eminent domain is not merely a transaction. It is a disruption of legacy assets, operational systems and long-term planning. Hamilton sees his role as "both litigator and strategic advisor, helping clients evaluate risk, preserve enterprise value and protect what they've built."

Hamilton says, "In a landscape where infrastructure growth shows no signs of slowing, the balance between public development and private property rights remains delicate and terribly important. Brady & Hamilton operates at that intersection-ensuring that progress does not come at the expense of those who own the land beneath it."

Contact Info:

805 E 32nd Street, Suite 200, Austin, TX 78705

512-474-9875

bhlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Brady & Hamilton, LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/brady-and-hamilton-llp-eminently-capable-1175111