Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson, LLP: Prepared for Trial, Focused on Clients

At Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson, LLP, trial-tested attorneys focus on high-stakes personal injury cases and the clients whose lives depend on the outcome.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / "The clients that we represent are going through the most tragic things you can imagine," says Robert Alden, partner at Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson, LLP with over 40 years in the field. "These are catastrophic injuries or the wrongful deaths of loved ones, and they happen suddenly. We have the skills and experience to secure full and fair compensation for our clients. And if that means taking a case to trial, we're ready to do that too."

Established in 1959, Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson is Austin's oldest personal injury law firm. Throughout its history, the firm has provided clients across central Texas with compassionate, results-driven legal representation backed by a strong courtroom track record. The team is highly experienced across the litigation process, from pretrial discovery and settlement negotiations to trial and appellate advocacy.

"We're known for our trial work, and our reputation is a huge factor in getting great results for our clients," says Kevin Henrichson, partner. "Trials can be dangerous for defendants, and our firm has won some of the largest verdicts in Texas history. The other side knows that if our clients are not treated fairly in negotiations, we're prepared to let a jury decide."

This firm's legal acumen and dedication to client service have earned a wealth of industry recognitions, including being named one of the Best Law Firms in U.S. by U.S. News & World Report.

The team at Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson takes its hard-won reputation seriously, handling a limited number of cases to ensure every client receives the firm's full attention. The firm even offers no-cost initial consultations and charges no fees unless the client wins.

"We're not a volume practice," says Henrichson. "We take a more old-fashioned approach, getting to know every client so that we can provide them with the highest quality representation. We take care of the legal side of things so that they can focus on recovering their health and rebuilding their lives."

Client-Focused Advocacy

"The people we represent are in truly desperate situations," Henrichson says. "They're in pain, and their injuries are so severe that they are unable to work. They can't financially support their families. They may not even be able to take care of themselves at home. It's an extremely stressful position for anyone."

For Henrichson, helping people through these crises has been the focus of his career. For the past 25 years, he has guided clients through the complexities of the Texas legal system, ensuring they receive the respect and care they deserve. This can be a challenge, he notes, as insurance companies and other defendants often have a head start on the process.

"From the moment an accident happens, the other side is already taking steps to put injured people at a disadvantage," he says. "Their goal is to minimize the value of the case by immediately gathering any favorable evidence. This includes trying to get injured people to give them recorded statements or even access to confidential medical records. They're digging for dirt, hoping to find something that can later be used against the injured person."

With decades of experience, the team at Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson is well prepared to counter these tactics. They are a team of skilled experts, with both Henrichson and Alden being board certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Their board certification gives them the extra expertise to push for a reasonable settlement or trial, if necessary.

For Henrichson, this is what makes his work worth doing.

"I've been able to build an entire career out of doing some good for people when they need it most," Henrichson says. "I get to help people all day, every day, and that makes this job incredibly rewarding. There's nothing like seeing the sense of relief on a client's face."

Trial-Ready Representation

At Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson, preparation is everything. From the moment a case is accepted, the team begins assembling the resources needed to win at trial. This includes gathering witness testimony and physical evidence, consulting expert witnesses, and preparing clients for the challenges of the courtroom. Even in matters likely to settle, the team is prepared to argue before a judge or jury.

"We're not one of those high-volume firms that hand off all the work to staff, or where the attorneys never interact with the clients," says Alden. "That's why we try to be very selective about the cases that we accept. Once we take on a case, we're committed to taking it all the way."

Alden has a unique perspective on his firm's work, having spent the first 15 years of his career as a commercial litigator. In that role, he regularly defended insurance companies in personal injury cases.

"When I was a defense lawyer handling commercial cases, I sometimes felt like my role was to prevent justice from being done," says Alden. "That's not a very good feeling. Now, every case I take is one where I'm trying to obtain justice for someone. It's a lot easier to look at myself in the mirror."

His trial expertise has played a key role in many of the firm's most significant verdicts, including a record-setting $112.9 million jury verdict in 2025. While this result is impressive, Alden is quick to note that money was never the central issue.

"A 6-year-old girl named Willow was severely injured by a drunk driver who had been overserved at a local restaurant," Alden says. "He was only insured for $30,000, and neither the restaurant nor the staff were covered by insurance. There was no money to be had, but the jury told them bluntly that they were responsible for what happened. We didn't take a fee for that case. Our goal was to get some closure for Willow's mom."

For Alden and the rest of the firm, some things are more important than money.

"Our clients are real people who need help with real problems," Alden says. "It's important to understand that this isn't just business for us. It's personal."

Contact Info:

8911 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Suite 3150, Austin, TX 78759

512-982-0721

byrddavis.com

SOURCE: Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson, LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/byrd-davis-alden-and-henrichson-llp-prepared-for-trial-focused-o-1175166