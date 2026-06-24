Biederman Burns Wealth Management of Raymond James: The Big Picture

The Biederman Burns Wealth Management team is visible, reachable, and engaged, especially when uncertainty arises.

HUNTINGTON, WV / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / "We can't control the markets, but we can control the service we provide our clients," says Andy Burns, Senior Vice President, Investments at Biederman Burns Wealth Management of Raymond James.

Managing Director Jeff Biederman Jr., who has worked as a financial advisor since 1997, agrees. After nearly three decades guiding clients through market swings, economic shocks, and life transitions, he's concluded that clients rarely leave because of performance. "They leave because they feel ignored," he says.

That belief shapes how the team operates. Self-described financial concierges, Biederman and Burns serve families across the Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia tri-state region. Investment management and retirement planning are part of the work, as are social security strategies, pension decisions, and business succession conversations. But what defines the practice is something far less technical and more personal, a term they call "overservicing."

Here's what that looks like in practice: After the initial planning conversations, clients hear from the team at least every 90 days. Can't get them on the phone? No problem; calls are returned the same day, often within 30 minutes. Annual meetings offer a deeper review to ensure seamless asset management, and when markets turn volatile, communication increases rather than slows.

The Non-Negotiables

In Huntington and the surrounding tri-state region, clients appreciate that level of honesty and presence. Embedded within the community, the financial advisors see clients at lunch, school events, and in the stands at youth games. Burns coaches his children's sports teams, and Biederman is very involved with the YMCA. Between them, they understand the pressure of providing for a family and the anticipation of retirement.

"We work for our clients," Burns iterates. To him, working "for" clients means being accountable by answering questions promptly, staying present in uncertain moments, and never allowing silence to create doubt.

After decades in the business, Biederman says he's learned to recognize patterns, not only in markets but in people. Clients nearing retirement are particularly vulnerable to economic fluctuations, and questions become more personal. People want to know if their plan is still sound. "What lingers," Biederman says, "is how supported they feel in uncertain moments."

The firm's culture extends beyond its two partners. Practice Business Manager Kelsey Patterson, who has worked alongside Biederman for more than 20 years, is often the first point of contact for families with questions, reflecting the level of trust found throughout the office. Service Associate Tevin Thomas adds another layer of attentiveness and follow-through to ensure clients feel heard, rounding out the team of four talented individuals dedicated to serving their clients.

Giving back to their community is a priority for Biederman and Burns. Besides serving on the YMCA and Ronald McDonald House Boards respectively, Biederman and Burns are very proud to have started an endowment fund along with another advisor called Transforming Every Child. The fund raises money to help provide food, clothing, and educational incentives to underprivileged children at three local elementary schools. To date, they have raised over $100,000.

And while they could have built their careers elsewhere, Biederman and Burns chose to build them at home because, in their view, the big picture is to stay local, accountable, and never let a client feel alone.

"We'll never force a relationship," says Biederman, "but we will do as much business as we can, as honestly as we can. That's always been the standard."

Contact info:

750 4th Avenue, 1st Floor, Huntington, WV 25701

304-522-5901

raymondjames.com/biedermanburns

SOURCE: Biederman Burns Wealth Management of Raymond James

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/biederman-burns-wealth-management-of-raymond-james-the-big-pictu-1180381