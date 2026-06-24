Hall Financial Advisors: Best in Class

Accessible as they are approachable, Hall Financial Advisors guides clients through every stage of life.

PARKERSBURG, WV / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Parkersburg, West Virginia, Hall Financial Advisors (HFA) advises families and business owners across the nation on some of the most consequential financial decisions they will ever make. From retirement readiness and business succession to multigenerational wealth planning, the team is nationally recognized. But according to founder and senior financial advisor Chris Hall, the real work begins on far less technical ground.

"The questions I get don't necessarily revolve around the stock market," says Hall, CPFA, CEPA. "It's usually someone saying, 'Here's what's going on in my life. I trust you. How do I think through this?' We can talk about anything related to finance. But the most important part of what we do is listening."

Yes, the team provides comprehensive wealth management, retirement income planning, investment strategy, estate coordination, and business succession planning. But rather than being the starting point to every conversation, those services are the support system around a larger life plan.

"We plan forward and work backward," he says. "Meaning, we start with someone's vision, passions, and goals. Then we align every investment, strategy, and decision to support their future."

On Principle

Speaking of the future, HFA boldly challenges the common misconception that financial advisors are only for those nearing retirement or managing significant wealth. Hall says that more professionals in their late 20s and early 30s are entrepreneurs, consultants, and creatives, often without the structure of a 401(k) plan to guide them, which leaves many wondering how to turn entrepreneurial momentum into sustainable wealth. In reality, Hall and his partners believe the earlier the relationship, the stronger the outcome.

"People are drawn to authenticity," says Jeremiah Kuhn, CPFA, partner and senior financial advisor. "Clients want to know the people advising them share their values and are genuinely invested in the outcomes."

Kuhn references a business owner preparing to sell a company that represents the majority of their net worth. "On the professional side, the group is focused on maximizing value. On the personal side, they're making sure they're ready to step away, so we're helping them navigate highly emotional and life-changing decisions. You can only do that with someone you truly know and are willing to put your trust in."

Consequently, the group invests in its culture as much as it invests in clients. Hall notes that the ultra-high-touch environment is rooted in integrity and genuine relationships. Therefore, clients are known personally-often across generations-and the standard of care remains the same whether a portfolio holds $100,000 or $50 million.

To support these efforts, 11 financial advisors and 15 support personnel operate more like a unified bench than a collection of individuals. Professionals at HFA range from newcomers in their 20s to veterans with decades of experience, so clients can work with someone who understands their life stage while benefiting from the team's collective experience.

"When someone works with one of us, they truly get all of us," iterates Robert Blascyzk, MA, partner and senior financial advisor. "There's an ownership mentality here, and we take responsibility for the outcome."

In the end, Hall explains, "best in class" isn't defined solely by credentials or rankings, "but whether clients feel heard."

Contact info:

1101 Rosemar Road, Suite A, Parkersburg, WV 26105

866.865.4442

HallFA.com

SOURCE: Hall Financial Advisors

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hall-financial-advisors-best-in-class-1180388