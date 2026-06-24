The Mayeu Financial Group: At Your Service

From managing market volatility to building community, The Mayeu Financial Group takes a comprehensive and client-centric approach to retirement planning.

FAIRPORT, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / "We're genuinely curious about our clients and their lives, and that's what sets us apart," says Brian Mayeu, founder and wealth management advisor at The Mayeu Financial Group. "We take the time to get to know clients and understand what they truly care about."

Based in Fairport, just outside Rochester, The Mayeu Financial Group helps clients prepare for the lifestyle changes and opportunities that come with retirement. As a Northwestern Mutual partner, the group has access to an industry-leading suite of financial products and resources. This allows Mayeu and his team to craft strategic, holistic plans designed to give clients the confidence to begin their next stage of life.

With more than 25 years of experience, Mayeu recognizes the uncertainty that can accompany retirement. Questions around inflation, market volatility, health care costs, and long-term care can create anxiety-even for those who feel financially secure.

"One of our most important roles is helping clients feel secure," Mayeu explains. "We want them to know their future is secure and their family is protected. And as life changes, we adjust alongside them."

This focus on client service and professionalism has helped The Mayeu Financial Group become highly respected within its industry. Brian Mayeu has earned multiple industry recognitions, including placement on Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Top Financial Security Professional from 2022 to 2025.

"We're a capable team, and we have a knack for explaining complex technical details in a way that anyone can understand," says Mayeu. "Our clients really appreciate that."

There is also a practical element to the group's client-centric approach as the team wants clients to look forward to every meeting.

"Most retirees would rather be doing other things with their time than meeting with their financial advisor," Mayeu says. "We want them to enjoy coming into the office and feel welcome the moment they walk through the door."

The Value of Community

The Mayeu Financial Group also enhances the client experience by hosting appreciation events throughout the year. Most of these are informal social gatherings designed to strengthen client relationships and foster a sense of community.

"Our events bring people together," Mayeu says. "Clients meet others, spend relaxed time with our team, and we get to know more about their families and their lives. That sense of community is incredibly important to us."

Giving Back

The Mayeu Financial Group's dedication to service extends beyond helping clients plan for retirement. The team is committed to making a positive impact in the community by working with clients to provide financial and volunteer support to organizations such as Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity. The group also sponsors an annual charity golf tournament benefiting The Bountiful Table, a nonprofit that supports local food banks.

"Our clients are a community of like-minded people who have done well for themselves," Mayeu says. "Now many of them want to make a positive impact in the community-and we're proud to help support that."

Contact info:

84 South Main Street, Fairport, NY 14450

585-248-4717

mayeufinancialgroup.com

SOURCE: The Mayeu Financial Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-mayeu-financial-group-at-your-service-1180401