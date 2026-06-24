Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 0,61-CAD-Uranaktie, die den Giganten hinterherjagt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mayeu Financial Group: At Your Service

From managing market volatility to building community, The Mayeu Financial Group takes a comprehensive and client-centric approach to retirement planning.

FAIRPORT, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / "We're genuinely curious about our clients and their lives, and that's what sets us apart," says Brian Mayeu, founder and wealth management advisor at The Mayeu Financial Group. "We take the time to get to know clients and understand what they truly care about."

Based in Fairport, just outside Rochester, The Mayeu Financial Group helps clients prepare for the lifestyle changes and opportunities that come with retirement. As a Northwestern Mutual partner, the group has access to an industry-leading suite of financial products and resources. This allows Mayeu and his team to craft strategic, holistic plans designed to give clients the confidence to begin their next stage of life.

With more than 25 years of experience, Mayeu recognizes the uncertainty that can accompany retirement. Questions around inflation, market volatility, health care costs, and long-term care can create anxiety-even for those who feel financially secure.

"One of our most important roles is helping clients feel secure," Mayeu explains. "We want them to know their future is secure and their family is protected. And as life changes, we adjust alongside them."

This focus on client service and professionalism has helped The Mayeu Financial Group become highly respected within its industry. Brian Mayeu has earned multiple industry recognitions, including placement on Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Top Financial Security Professional from 2022 to 2025.

"We're a capable team, and we have a knack for explaining complex technical details in a way that anyone can understand," says Mayeu. "Our clients really appreciate that."

There is also a practical element to the group's client-centric approach as the team wants clients to look forward to every meeting.

"Most retirees would rather be doing other things with their time than meeting with their financial advisor," Mayeu says. "We want them to enjoy coming into the office and feel welcome the moment they walk through the door."

The Value of Community

The Mayeu Financial Group also enhances the client experience by hosting appreciation events throughout the year. Most of these are informal social gatherings designed to strengthen client relationships and foster a sense of community.

"Our events bring people together," Mayeu says. "Clients meet others, spend relaxed time with our team, and we get to know more about their families and their lives. That sense of community is incredibly important to us."

Giving Back

The Mayeu Financial Group's dedication to service extends beyond helping clients plan for retirement. The team is committed to making a positive impact in the community by working with clients to provide financial and volunteer support to organizations such as Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity. The group also sponsors an annual charity golf tournament benefiting The Bountiful Table, a nonprofit that supports local food banks.

"Our clients are a community of like-minded people who have done well for themselves," Mayeu says. "Now many of them want to make a positive impact in the community-and we're proud to help support that."

Contact info:

84 South Main Street, Fairport, NY 14450
585-248-4717
mayeufinancialgroup.com

SOURCE: The Mayeu Financial Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-mayeu-financial-group-at-your-service-1180401

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.