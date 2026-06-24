GradGuard: Higher Education Insured

Entrepreneur John Fees co-founded GradGuard to help students and families protect their higher education investment within the modern-day reality of steep tuition costs and unforeseen setbacks.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / According to a 2025 survey by U.S. News & World Report, the cost of tuition and fees at private national universities has risen by about 112% in the past 20 years alone. Public national universities haven't fared much better, with out-of-state tuition and fees elevated by 98% and in-state tuition and fees by 107%. Even when adjusted for inflation, costs have risen by 32%, 24%, and 29% respectively.

Today, many students and families are not sure if the investment is worth the risk, especially when unforeseen circumstances may prevent a timely graduation. Universities are also impacted, with many facing lower enrollment rates in the face of declining confidence in the value of higher education.

Enter GradGuard, a national insurance technology platform that enables schools to embed its pioneering college renters and tuition insurance programs within the enrollment processes of nearly 700 colleges and universities. Co-founder John Fees describes GradGuard's mission "to help colleges and universities educate and protect students and families from the risks of college life." Founded by Fees and Bill Suneson in 2009, the company has protected more than 2 million students and families. From large public universities to prestigious private colleges, schools nationwide rely on GradGuard to help their students and families overcome the risks of college life.

Modern college life is both costly and complex. GradGuard's tuition insurance can provide a refund to students when mental health struggles, like anxiety or depression, or physical illnesses force them to withdraw from classes. Infectious mononucleosis alone affects at least 25% of teenagers and young adults, with college students representing most cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And when dorm fires or theft strike, GradGuard's college renters insurance can pay the full claim value, not a depreciated return.

"Without GradGuard, students and their families face substantial financial losses that can often disrupt their education. Whether it's property damage, a physical or mental health condition, or a family crisis that disrupts their education, most schools don't give full refunds. We help students and their families overcome these life events and enable them to resume their education without losing their investment."

Protecting Investments, Reducing Risk

"If you cannot afford the cost of an extra semester or to replace a stolen backpack filled with electronics and books, it's smart to consider GradGuard," Fees says. "Given the risks and cost of college, families are smart to protect their investment like any other large consumer purchase."

According to the National Institute for Student Success at Georgia State University, 35% of college students who drop out their first year don't return to the same school and 25% don't return at all. Data shows that students who do not graduate are the most likely to default on student loans-exactly what GradGuard is helping schools, students, and families try to avoid.

"I'm an entrepreneur who likes to solve big problems," says Fees. "GradGuard's platform helps schools to protect students and families, providing confidence that they can overcome obstacles that could otherwise disrupt their dreams of completing a college education."

Contact info:

866-985-7598

gradguard.com

SOURCE: GradGuard

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/gradguard-higher-education-insured-1180490