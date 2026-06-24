TY Health Insurance Brokerage: Humanizing Health Insurance

Always adapting to an evolving health care environment, TY Health Insurance Brokerage is embracing innovation while never straying from its roots: hard work and unrelenting dedication to its business clients.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / When Talia Adika founded TY Health Insurance Brokerage in 2012, all she had was a strong work ethic and a vision for a better approach to business health insurance. She built the company from the ground up, and today it has a strong presence throughout New York City and beyond. The secret to this success, she says, is the trust she has built with clients through customized, comprehensive health insurance solutions and excellent customer service.

"We want to be a backbone for our clients," says Adika. "We're here to help them grow and thrive with our health insurance benefits, our knowledge, and, above all, our quality of service."

While many aspects of the health care space are becoming increasingly automated, Adika and her team are taking a different path. TY Health Insurance emphasizes a flexible approach to health insurance coverage, because the team understands that each business has different needs, whether that's based on budget, number of employees, or other differentiators. To make sure they grasp what's best for entrepreneurs as well as employees, the team prioritizes person-to-person interaction through Zoom or a phone call to provide the best experience from the beginning. This is especially crucial when helping businesses navigate health care hurdles, which arise often and can be difficult for people to overcome without the needed knowledge.

"In the health care industry, there are always challenges," says Adika. "The question is not whether there will be an issue; the question is when the issue will arise. That's why, as a team, we are prepared to handle any challenges clients are facing that day. We're here to turn around any negative experience for them."

Adapting with Purpose

As new technologies continue to arise, industries across the board are changing rapidly, and health care is no exception. The team at TY Health Insurance is embracing this change with open arms to ensure they can properly educate clients and guide them toward the best of the best in the health insurance space. The organization currently has an eye on expansion, enabling it to continue to serve a broader demographic while increasing efficiency and range of service.

However, Adika emphasizes, the team will never forget their roots and what made them so successful in the first place. TY Health Insurance provides clients with all the convenience that innovation brings while remaining true to a human-based, personal approach.

"Health care is evolving, technology is evolving, we are evolving," says Adika. "We want to embrace adaptability while never forgetting the importance of the customer service experience. When someone needs us, they can call us. We will always be here to help, person to person."

Contact info:

212-796-4373

tyhealthinsurance.com

SOURCE: TY Health Insurance Brokerage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ty-health-insurance-brokerage-humanizing-health-insurance-1180506