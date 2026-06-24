Plow: More than an IT Partner

Locally owned and operated for 14-plus years, IT technology services provider Plow Networks helps clients nationwide leverage technology in an effective way to achieve desired outcomes.

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Before founding Plow Networks, Brian Law and Cameron Plato worked in parallel worlds-Law in the telecommunications space and Plato in IT. "We were both selling to the same general audience and making similar promises for an outcome," says Plato, CEO, "but there wasn't an end-to-end solution either one of us could deliver for the customer."

Joining forces allowed the pair to combine multiple disciplines that have historically been kept separate-a telecom brokerage firm, a legacy systems firm, a managed services company, and a consulting company-all under one roof. The result was both an efficiency in cost savings and a framework for longstanding client relationships, some spanning well over a decade.

Today, Plow specializes in serving hyper-growth, often private-equity-backed companies in the middle-to-upper mid-market-typically between 250 and 5,000 employees-operating in regulated industries. This is a segment that is frequently under-resourced yet faces the same security and compliance demands as much larger enterprises. The firm's core goal is leveraging technology in an intentional, outcomes-driven way to help clients achieve their business objectives.

"We believe we have come up with a prescriptive approach to help our clients get better," says Plato.

The Plow Networks Culture

"The majority of our competitors sell tools, but we never want a client to feel like we sold them anything," says Law, president. "Our goal has always been to understand our client's business, then understand how technology can help them achieve their goals and objectives. If that means they need to make a technology investment-whether that's tools, engineering time, or a managed service-we help them make the most educated and informed decision possible."

"We work hard to differentiate ourselves," adds Plato. "If there's a problem, we want to bring it to the forefront and tackle it quickly." To accomplish this, Plow actively solicits clients' feedback through surveys and maintains a Director of Client Experience who serves as a dedicated advocate for all clients.

Named a Top Place to Work on multiple occasions, Plow supports its team through programs that make employees feel seen and supported, including a voluntary culture club and benefits like unlimited time off and access to continuing education.

"We don't have to ask employees to go the extra mile," says Plato. "They just do it because they care about the customer."

Service that Lasts

Plow continues to make investments aimed at delivering a best-in-class experience for clients. Managed services-launched to ensure affordable, sustainable IT operations-now make up half of the business. In 2025, Plow launched a cybersecurity advisory practice that has already gained strong traction, with security engagements active across more than half of the firm's existing client base. The firm has also been thoughtfully embracing AI, both in its own internal operations and in partnership with clients where it creates genuine value. Underpinning all of it is a growing Project Management Office (PMO) and Engineering team, designed to deliver accountability, reduce risk, and deepen client confidence at every stage of engagement.

Most of Plow's new business comes through referrals-a testament to the trust built over 14-plus years of client relationships.

"We appreciate people confiding in us, telling us their challenges, and allowing us to help solve their problems so we can build trust and relationships long term," concludes Law.

Contact info:

7101 Sharondale Court, Suite 200, Brentwood, TN 37027

615-224-8735

plow.net

SOURCE: Plow

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/plow-more-than-an-it-partner-1180601