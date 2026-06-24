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ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
84 Leser
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Connor Lee & Shumaker: Intellectual Property Enforcers

When Cabrach Connor and the team at Connor Lee & Shumaker take on intellectual property and commercial litigation cases, they are committed to getting to know clients and their businesses, understanding their goals, and providing practical solutions.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Theft of creations, loss of business value, and muddied brand recognition: These are all potential dangers when intellectual property (IP) is not protected, and they have real impact. Since 2017, Connor Lee & Shumaker (CLS) has rejected a one-size-fits-all approach when fighting for businesses and individuals alike. Instead, the experienced team dives deep into clients' challenges to understand what a win looks like, and then they achieve it.

"We're never fighting for our clients just for the sake of fighting," says Cabrach Connor, registered patent attorney and founding partner at CLS, an Austin-based commercial litigation and intellectual property law firm that practices nationally. "We're here to provide real solutions to their problems."

CLS tackles complex legal matters by equally prioritizing compassion and skill. The firm's team spans diverse professional backgrounds, including health sciences, engineering, and biosciences, which enables them to better understand the needs and goals of clients in various industries. Above all, the team strives to "represent clients with honor, precision, and passion," which allows for the creation of strong, long-lasting bonds.

"We build long-term relationships with our clients by always anticipating how to accommodate them," says Connor. "That's why I stepped away from big law firms where it's not as easy to make those connections. It's meaningful to us to have the opportunity to serve people, whether they are business owners or corporate leaders. At the end of the day, our calling and our relationships are with the people for whom we work."

Defenders of Innovation

With cases spanning IP litigation, trade secret, and commercial litigation, Connor has successfully represented clients across multiple industries, including financial services, computer networking and software, telecommunications, and medical devices. CLS takes pride in protecting underdogs who are being taken advantage of by large entities or people in positions of power.

Over the years, CLS has represented individual inventors and companies with important and valuable technology against some of the largest tech companies in the world. "We listen and understand our clients' objectives," says Connor, and that alignment drives CLS. From enforcing IP to defending against existential trade secret or infringement claims, CLS's goal-focused strategies are fueled by their innate desire to win. "Helping people achieve the success they envision," says Connor, "is the best part of my role."

"When people call me because they need help, and we're able to step in and deliver, well, that never gets old," says Connor. "We never take for granted the honor of our clients' trust in us and just being asked what we think."

Contact info:

609 Castle Ridge Road, Suite 450
Austin, TX 78746
512-646-2060
clands.com

SOURCE: Connor Lee & Shumaker



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/connor-lee-and-shumaker-intellectual-property-enforcers-1180705

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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