Justice for Kids: Governor DeSantis Signs Landmark Claims Bill for Child Catastrophically Injured After Being Returned to Abusive Family Home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / On June 8, 2026, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a legislative claims bill awarding $3.8 million to L.E., a six-year-old girl who suffered catastrophic, life-altering injuries when she was just eight weeks old after Florida child welfare authorities inexplicably returned her to her abusive parents. The bill was secured by Justice for Kids co-founder Justin Grosz and partner Nicole Coniglio, who have represented L.E. since early 2021.

L.E. was removed from her parents at birth due to drug exposure and domestic violence that occurred in the hospital. Despite her parents' extensive history of violence, child abuse, substance abuse, and prior removal of other children from the same home, authorities placed L.E. back with her parents just three weeks later.

Defenseless and only weeks old, L.E. was repeatedly and severely abused. She suffered multiple skull and rib fractures and traumatic brain injury resulting in cerebral palsy. She was subsequently adopted by her grandmother, with whom she now lives in Chicago. While she is now in a safe, loving home, L.E. requires lifelong care and support.

In June 2022, Grosz and Coniglio filed suit against the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) and other child welfare agencies, asserting negligence claims arising from their failure to protect L.E.

After two years of vigorous litigation, claims against the private agencies settled for a significant, confidential amount. DCF resolved its portion of the case by entering into a final consent judgment of $4 million against the Department.

DCF initially paid $200,000 to satisfy its sovereign immunity limits and agreed not to contest L.E.'s efforts to pursue a claims bill for the remaining $3.8 million.

"We are thankful to Gov. DeSantis and all of the members of our House and Senate who recognized the severity of this horrific case and the long-term needs of our client. The decision to leave vulnerable children in dangerous placements can have grave and serious consequences," said Grosz. "L.E.'s story is a devastating example of what happens when the system fails its most defenseless children. We are proud to have secured the resources she will need to cope with these traumatic injuries for the remainder of her life."

Passage of a legislative claims bill is among the most demanding legal endeavors in Florida. It requires approval by the Florida House of Representatives, Florida Senate, and Governor - a rare process that demands presentation of evidence through multiple legislative sessions before special masters for both chambers.

"We will never stop fighting for kids like her," said Coniglio.

The Justice for Kids team has a distinguished record in navigating these complex, high-stakes cases. and has never shied away from the challenges that come with fighting for the children they represent.

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SOURCE: Justice for Kids

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/governor-desantis-signs-landmark-claims-bill-for-child-catastrop-1180962