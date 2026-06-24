M3 Investment Services: Turning Modest Beginnings into Lasting Wealth

M3 Investment Services helps everyday professionals create personalized strategies for long-term financial success.

ROYAL OAK, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / "When I started in this industry, no one was interested in doing financial planning for teachers and other working-class professionals," says Michael Pesendorfer, CRC, president and principal of M3 Investment Services. "Back then, building a firm around clients who make $45,000 a year wasn't realistic. I saw things differently. Now, I have clientele where some are millionaires who started with us while working regular jobs. They can take care of themselves and their families and live comfortable lives in retirement."

Since opening the firm's doors in 1996, Pesendorfer and his team at M3 Investment Services have been dedicated to guiding clients and their families toward generational financial security. By focusing on client education and practical planning, the Royal Oak-based boutique firm has earned a reputation for delivering strong and consistent results from humble starting points.

As an independent investment advisory consulting firm with a fee-based structure, M3 Investment Services has no incentive to take a transactional approach. This allows the team to build trusted client relationships based on clear planning, frequent communication, and exceptional service. They currently offer advisory and brokerage services through Lincoln Investment.

"We've been successful because we deliver for our clients," Pesendorfer says. "We provide a useful service at a fair price. We're not looking to make a commission on a trade or push proprietary products. We're interested in long-term relationships that help our clients get across the finish line with their financial goals."

This thoughtful and consistent approach has earned M3 Investment Services a fiercely loyal client base. Pesendorfer notes that the firm rarely loses clients, a notable distinction in an industry where annual attrition often runs around 8%.

"Our clients stay with us because we treat them the way that they expect to be treated," he says. "We pick up the phone when they call, and we talk to them when they have questions. We're by their side throughout their financial journey, providing a high level of service at every step along the way."

Success through Teamwork

One of the most important aspects of the firm's success, Pesendorfer explains, is its collaborative and upbeat atmosphere. Most of the staff have been with the firm for at least a decade, establishing strong relationships with clients.

"We have an amazing team, and they all understand the importance of treating every client like they matter," says Pesendorfer. "They won't leave at the end of the day unless they've returned every email and phone call."

The firm's emphasis on client education is also reflected by the staff, many of whom are actively pursuing additional advisory credentials and certifications.

"We very much have a learning culture here," Pesendorfer says. "There's always plenty of discussion and debate about the best ways to serve our clients."

Another defining aspect of M3 Investment Services' philosophy is the firm's focus on working with local clients rather than marketing across the entire Detroit metro area.

"When we moved our offices to Royal Oak, the idea was to really dig in and become a part of this community," says Pesendorfer. "It worked. One of the things that our clients love is that we're truly local and accessible."

Contact info:

990 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

248-543-3400

m3advisor.com

SOURCE: M3 Investment Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/m3-investment-services-turning-modest-beginnings-into-lasting-wealth-1180992