HireSDR.io Launches Largest Specialist Marketplace For Hiring Remote SDRs & BDRs

HireSDR.io launches the largest pre-vetted, AI-powered marketplace for hiring SDRs, BDRs and other sales professionals.

Unlike a traditional recruiter, the new service by HireSDR gives users complete freedom to browse a network of thousands of pre-vetted candidates before making a hire.

There are no up-front costs or hidden fees for using the HireSDR marketplace; users can save up to 90% on hiring expenses and salaries.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / For US companies looking for a more personalized, hands-on hiring experience, specialist sales recruiter HireSDR.io has now launched a brand new service: the first dedicated self-service marketplace for hiring pre-vetted sales professionals.

HireSDR specializes in connecting US companies with remote, global SDRs, BDRs, sales managers, and other sales professionals. While they have traditionally offered a white-glove service more akin to a traditional recruiter, the new HireSDR Marketplace gives users complete freedom to browse a network of thousands of pre-vetted candidates before bringing candidates in to interview and ultimately making a hire.

As with their traditional white-glove recruiting service, the HireSDR Marketplace is dedicated to providing elite remote global sales talent in US time zones within just 24 hours of an initial consultation. With the self-service platform, clients hire on their own timeline, and can even begin hiring on the same day as their consultation thanks to HireSDR's industry-leading AI toolkit.

The marketplace offers comprehensive staffing solutions for full-time and part-time hiring across roles like sales development representatives (SDRs) and business development representatives (BDRs), as well as senior roles like sales managers and sales directors. Their talents are available for both short-term and long-term engagements.

The launch of HireSDR is a direct response to the rising demand for global sales talent in the US. Revelio Labs found that US-based employers have expanded employment abroad faster than domestically for the past 7 years, with over 30% of employees for US-based conglomerates now working abroad.

The most popular locations for hiring SDRs abroad remain in Latin America, with particular hubs in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. One of the key features of the HireSDR platform is its ability to augment existing US teams with time zone-matched LATAM talent. One of the biggest benefits of hiring sales professionals in Latin America is the strong bilingual fluency, with candidates able to speak both English and Spanish fluently with prospective customers. The geographical proximity is another driving factor in the popularity of building remote sales teams in Latin America, allowing US companies to work synchronously with their remote HireSDR sales team.

HireSDR's comprehensive hiring service is also designed to ease the stresses of international hiring, with complementary HR, legal compliance and international payroll alongside an integrated benefits package. They have stated that their aim is to "make global sales hiring as accessible as local hiring, and ten times faster."

A core part of the HireSDR offering is their time-saving measures. In the US, it typically takes over 4 weeks to recruit for an open position using traditional hiring methods. In order to reduce the time-to-hire, HireSDR's talent platform is pre-vetted and all members have undergone rigorous industry-specific skill assessments using their bespoke AI algorithm, alongside a comprehensive background check. This information is then compiled into a digestible profile, complete with an introductory video, allowing clients to simplify their candidate assessment process and hire within an average timeframe of 24 to 48 hours.

HireSDR also offers significant savings compared to local hiring, with average savings of 80% for sales professionals like SDRs, BDRs and sales managers. By cutting the time-to-hire by over 90%, companies can also save significantly on hiring costs - the average cost for making a hire in the US is $4,700, while the HireSDR platform is free to use until a hire is made.

Start hiring for free today at www.hireSDR.io , or get in touch at clients@hiresdr.io

SOURCE: HireSDR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hiresdr.io-launches-largest-specialist-marketplace-for-hiring-re-1180997