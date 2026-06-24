Candace M. Williams, P.C.: A Personal Approach to Family Law

Georgia family law attorney Candace M. Williams combines accessibility, experience, and compassion to help clients navigate divorce and custody disputes with clarity and confidence.

GAINESVILLE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / "Going through a divorce is hard, and it's important to work with an attorney who will listen to you," says family law attorney Candace M. Williams. "Being accessible is a huge part of the job. When clients call, they know we'll pick up the phone. We're not a firm where every call goes to voicemail. At other firms, you're lucky to get a callback the same day."

Since 2003, Candace M. Williams has provided expert counsel and advocacy to clients across Georgia in divorce and various family law matters. Born and raised in Gainesville, Williams has decades of experience with the region's family courts. Her commitment to professionalism and client care has earned her firm hundreds of 5-star Google reviews, along with recognition from Super Lawyers and other industry organizations. The secret to her success is personal attention and personalization to each of her clients and cases.

"People come to my firm because they need a guide," she says. "They're not sure they're ready for divorce. They don't know how to start the process of modifying a custody agreement or what to do about unpaid child support. I listen to clients and quickly analyze their options to give them a realistic expectation. Every case is different, and it takes a skilled attorney to assess a variety of cases to be able to make realistic recommendations that help the client find resolve. Once I get a read on their situation, I'm able to quickly come up with a plan to get them where they need to be."

Williams and her team strive to make resolving these matters as painless as possible for clients and their children. Her firm provides full legal support in all types of divorce actions, from ensuring the equitable division of property to upholding clients' rights in custody disputes. As a child of divorce herself, Williams prides herself on being a strong advocate for children.

"My parents went through a terrible divorce when I was a teenager, and children should never be placed in the middle of litigation and custody disputes," Williams says. "That experience inspired me to become a lawyer. As a family law attorney, I'm able to advocate for my clients' rights while also protecting their children throughout the divorce process."

That client-centered perspective also shapes how Williams runs her firm.

A Hands-On Legal Team

One reason for her firm's effectiveness, Williams says, is its "hands-on approach" to supporting clients. Every client is assigned a dedicated paralegal, providing a reliable point of contact throughout their case. This ensures questions and concerns are handled quickly and thoroughly.

"We're a tight group of women who all love what we do for a living," Williams says. "We bring our blood, sweat, and tears to our work. We're here to give our clients the personal attention that they need to get through a tough time."

While her team takes a highly professional approach to their work, Williams notes that clients should expect a grounded and humble experience with genuine care at the forefront of everything they do.

"We're down-to-earth people, and we provide an environment where clients feel heard and respected," she says. "We run a direct, efficient practice built on clarity, accountability, and results, giving the clients the confidence of knowing exactly where they stand. Straight answers. Smart strategy. Real results. This is what sets us apart from other firms in the area."

Contact info:

200 W. Academy Street, N.W., Gainesville, GA 30501

678-316-5000

candacewilliamslaw.com

SOURCE: Candace M. Williams, P.C.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/candace-m.-williams-p.c.-a-personal-approach-to-family-law-1181025