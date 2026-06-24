The Rose Garden Center for the Arts Presents The Secret Garden June 25-27

Community Theater Production Celebrates the Power of Art, Restoration, Inclusion and Shared Purpose in Fayette County

REPUBLIC, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / The Rose Garden Center for the Arts will welcome audiences for a special production of The Secret Garden, a new stage adaptation by Robert Harker, directed by Michael Rohlf, with performances scheduled for June 25, 26, and 27.

The production will be presented at The Rose Garden Center for the Arts, a growing cultural home dedicated to preserving and restoring the former Holy Rosary Church building while advancing the arts and humanities throughout the Fayette County region.

Show times are:

Thursday, June 25 - 7:00 PM

Friday, June 26 - 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 27 - 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Tickets are $8 and may be purchased at the door.

More than a theatrical performance, The Secret Garden represents the spirit of The Rose Garden itself: renewal, discovery, community, and the belief that beauty can grow again in places that have been waiting to bloom.

The Rose Garden Center for the Arts is passionately dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the former Holy Rosary Church building and to the renewal and advancement of the arts and humanities in the Fayette County region. Through theater, art, music, dance, programs, and cultural services, the organization seeks to provide an inclusive and culturally rich forum for artists, performers, artisans, families, and community members.

This production brings together a cast and crew ranging in age from eight years old to well into retirement years. Among them are children stepping onto a stage for the very first time, parents giving up evenings and weekends, volunteers building sets, and community members spending countless hours solving problems, creating scenery, memorizing lines, and supporting one another.

One of the main characters in the production is only eight years old and carries a significant portion of the script, an accomplishment that reflects both the talent of the young performers and the commitment of the community surrounding them.

"These are more than characters in a story," said Robert S. Harker, President of the Rose Garden Center for the Arts. "They are people choosing to challenge themselves, to take risks, to discover abilities they may not have known they possessed, and to build something together."

The cast, crew, volunteers, and families involved in The Secret Garden reflect a wide range of backgrounds, ages, identities, traditions, and life experiences. Together, they represent the diversity and strength of the community.

"In short, we look like America," Todd Eury shared, whose daughter Lola Eury plays Mary Lennox in the play. "We are here together, building something, working toward a common goal, solving problems, and getting to know one another as human beings. There is enormous strength in that. We are strong precisely because we are different."

The Rose Garden Center for the Arts continues to serve as a sanctuary and oasis for individual artists, artistic groups, artisans, performers, and audiences. Its mission includes preserving the former Holy Rosary Church building, its art in situ, and its pipe organ for future generations, while helping regional culture and cultural organizations grow.

The upcoming production of The Secret Garden invites the community not only to enjoy a moving story on stage, but also to witness the living mission of The Rose Garden Center for the Arts: preserving history, creating beauty, and bringing people together through the arts.

Performance Details

Production: The Secret Garden

Adapted by: Robert Harker

Directed by: Michael Rohlf

Presented by: The Rose Garden Center for the Arts

Show Times:

Thursday, June 25 - 7:00 PM

Friday, June 26 - 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 27 - 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Tickets: $8, available at the door

About The Rose Garden Center for the Arts

The Rose Garden Center for the Arts is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the former Holy Rosary Church building and the renewal and advancement of the arts and humanities in the Fayette County region. The organization fosters the renewal, growth, and development of regional culture and cultural organizations by providing an inclusive, culturally rich forum of theater, art, music, and dance. The Rose Garden Center for the Arts serves as a sanctuary and oasis for individual artists, artistic groups, artisans, and performers. Through programs and services, the organization enriches the culture of the surrounding region while preserving the former Holy Rosary Church building, its art in situ, and its pipe organ for future generations.

Contact Information

Todd Eury - CEO

RxPR, LLC.

eury@rxpr.net

412-585-4001

SOURCE: The Rose Garden Center for the Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/the-rose-garden-center-for-the-arts-presents-the-secret-garden-jun-1181598