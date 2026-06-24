Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) announced that Reaching Across Illinois Library Systems (RAILS) has received the 2026 Palmer Marketing Award in the Not-for-Profit Marketing category for its campaign, "7 Million Books, One Campaign." The award was presented during the Palmer Marketing Awards celebration held June 16 at the House of Blues Chicago.

The Palmer Marketing Awards recognize marketing campaigns that demonstrate exceptional creativity, innovation and measurable results. This year's competition attracted entries from organizations and agencies representing a wide range of industries and disciplines.

RAILS earned top honors in the Not-for-Profit Marketing category for "7 Million Books, One Campaign," a campaign recognized by the judges for its ability to advance organizational goals while creating meaningful awareness, engagement and community impact.

The Not-for-Profit Marketing category celebrates campaigns that successfully support missions, causes and organizations dedicated to serving the public good. Judges evaluated entries based on strategic execution, creativity, effectiveness and measurable outcomes.

"Not-for-profit organizations face unique challenges in capturing attention, inspiring action and advancing their missions," said Chris McGuire, president of AMA Chicago. "The judges were impressed by RAILS' ability to create a campaign that effectively engaged its audience while demonstrating the power of marketing to make a meaningful impact. '7 Million Books, One Campaign' is an outstanding example of mission-driven marketing excellence."

Named for James L. Palmer, the first president of the Chicago chapter of the American Marketing Association, the Palmer Marketing Awards celebrate marketing excellence and recognize campaigns that push boundaries, elevate the profession and drive results.

For more information about the Palmer Marketing Awards and AMA Chicago, visit amachicago.org.





AMA Chicago President Chris McGuire present Joe Filapek, Ola Gronski and Monica Harris from RAILS with the 2026 Palmer Marketing Award for Not-for-Profit Marketing for the campaign "7 Million Books, One Campaign"

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Joe Filapek, Ola Gronski and Monica Harris of RAILS takes home the 2026 Palmer Marketing Award for Not-for-Profit Marketing for the campaign "7 Million Books, One Campaign"

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7 Million Books, One Campaign

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About AMA Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, provides ongoing development opportunities for marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills and grow careers through access to industry thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, nonprofit organizations and consultancies are invited to join and connect with peers across industries. Learn more at amachicago.org.

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7 Million Books, One Campaign

Source: American Marketing Association Chicago