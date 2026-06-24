London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - A presentation of the book The Georgian Wolves: The History of the Petrovskyi Family by Ukrainian historian Oleksandr Muzychko took place in London. The work highlights little-known connections between the Georgian and Ukrainian national aristocracies, according to the official press release of the event. Participants of the presentation also announced the establishment of the Ukrainian-British Academic Platform for Caucasus Studies.

Dr Olexandr Muzychko, Mandarin Plaza, Hyde Park, London, 2026

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The event was held on April 18 at the conference hall of the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park. It featured the author, Dr. Oleksandr Muzychko, Professor at Odesa I. I. Mechnykov National University (Ukraine). Other attendees included journalists, scholars, clergy, and cultural figures from Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

As Oleksandr Muzychko explained, The Georgian Wolves is based on a genealogical study of the Georgian aristocratic Tsitsishvili-Nareklishvili family, whose members served at the courts of the kings of Kartli and Kakheti. According to the author's research, the book examines historical family connections that include the ancestry of Ukrainian public figure Oleksandr Petrovskyi's family. The study states that a branch of the Tsitsishvili family later adopted the surname Nareklishvili following events in the mid-19th century and traces the lineage of Tamaz Nareklishvili, father of Oleksandr Petrovskyi, to this family branch.

Dr Olexandr Muzychko at the presentation of his book "The Georgian Wolves", Mandarin Plaza, Hyde Park, London, 2026

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Based on archival sources, the research examines the history of the Nareklishvili family in Zemo Kandaura and describes the participation of family members in historical events in Georgia, including the Kakhetian Uprising and the War of Independence of Georgia in 1812-1813. The study identifies twelve generations of the family by name.

The book presents a historical perspective on Georgia through the story of one family and its documented lineage. Dr. Muzychko also notes that in the 20th century the Nareklishvili family became connected with the Ukrainian Vovk family, which originated from Cossack nobility.

Alina Vovk and Anzhelika Petrovska, London, Hyde Park, 2026

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Representatives of the Petrovskyi family, Alina Vovk and Anzhelika Petrovska, also attended the presentation. Petrovska noted that she is proud of her family history, in which Ukrainian, Georgian, Armenian, and Jewish roots are intertwined. She said that this multicultural heritage encourages a broader view of international cooperation and cultural dialogue.

Anzhelika Petrovska at the presentation of the book "The Georgian Wolves" Mandarin Plaza, Hyde Park, London, 2026



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She said that this multinational background allows the Petrovskyi Family to take a broader view of Ukraine's external strategy. "We should go beyond our borders and offer our allies new strategies in a rapidly changing world," Anzhelika Petrovska stressed in her speech during the event.

About International Charitable Foundation of O. Petrovskyi "Solidarity"

The International Charitable Foundation of O. Petrovskyi "Solidarity" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation founded in October 2003. The foundation carries out volunteer, philanthropic, and charitable initiatives, with a focus on social support for people in difficult life circumstances, including low-income families, elderly people, children with disabilities, orphans, and children from boarding schools and orphanages. For more information, visit mbfs.com.ua

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299379

Source: PRNews OU