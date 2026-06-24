Türkiye's solar sector continues to expand rapidly, with nearly 2 GW of new capacity added in the first four months of the year. While deployment momentum remains strong, the market appears to be transitioning from a rapid boom toward a more structured and policy-shaping phase. Speaking to pv magazine at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany, Mehmet Izzet Özaydin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkish PV association Günder, said the market is being driven primarily by private-sector demand for cost reduction and energy security via unlicensed solar power plants, with solar increasingly ...

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