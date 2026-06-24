Powered by Zero Circle, the new offering enables partners and MSPs to help track customers' storage-related emissions and invest in high-integrity climate projects

Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced Wasabi Impact Circle, a new sustainability initiative designed for partners and MSPs to help measure and address the carbon emissions associated with their customers' cloud storage usage. Powered by Zero Circle, a sustainable finance marketplace, Wasabi Impact Circle enables partners and MSPs to help customers track their storage-related carbon footprint and purchase high-integrity carbon credits from curated, verified climate projects worldwide.

Research from Wasabi shows that sustainability is among the top considerations for organizations when selecting a cloud storage provider. As enterprises face increasing pressure to reduce emissions, especially amid rising AI-driven data growth, Wasabi Impact Circle provides a simple, transparent way for partners to take climate action while supporting their customers' business objectives. The Wasabi Impact Circle builds on Wasabi's existing partnership with Zero Circle, which includes an invoice-based carbon footprint calculator that allows users to upload their Wasabi invoice and see their emissions costs in real-time.

Wasabi Impact Circle enables partners to manage and address their storage-related emissions and support broader sustainability initiatives through a curated portfolio of carbon credits projects.

Users can choose portfolios aligned with their specific sustainability goals, climate priorities, and impact preferences.

Zero Circle manages the sourcing, evaluation, and allocation of carbon credits within each portfolio.

Customers can prioritize portfolios based on: Simplicity streamlined access to vetted carbon credits. Highest Integrity projects selected for strong quality, transparency, and verified impact. Future-Focused Innovation emerging climate solutions and next-generation carbon removal technologies.



"The launch of the Wasabi Impact Circle reinforces Wasabi's commitment to providing sustainable cloud storage solutions," said Drew Schlussel, vice president of product marketing at Wasabi. "We are continuously looking for meaningful ways to support our partners and their customers' sustainability goals, and the Impact Circle empowers organizations to turn their storage emissions into measurable, real-world climate impact."

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Wasabi, a company that aligns with our values of offering sustainable cloud solutions and addressing the growing demand for credible climate action," said Hemanth Setty, founder and CEO of Zero Circle. "Through the Wasabi Impact Circle, customers can transform emissions into investments in projects that drive measurable environmental progress."

The Wasabi Impact Circle is now available through the Wasabi Account Control Manager.

Additional Resources:

For more information on Wasabi's work with Zero Circle, visit wasabi.com/sustainability.

To try Zero Circle's invoice-based carbon footprint calculator for Wasabi, visit https://cust.zerocircle.eco/wasabi.

About Zero Circle

Zero Circle is a climate and energy finance infrastructure platform. Its AI-powered carbon platform lets companies measure, track, and offset emissions directly inside their own products. Teams buy high-integrity carbon credits, choose verified projects, and generate audit-ready reports without new tools or workflow overhead. Zero Circle also connects mid-market decarbonization projects to institutional capital through deal matchmaking and clean-energy project economics. By combining trusted climate data with the operational rails to act on it, Zero Circle helps businesses turn sustainability commitments into measurable outcomes at scale.

Click here to learn more about Zero Circle or follow them on LinkedIn and X.

About Wasabi Technologies

Recognized as one of the technology industry's fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they're free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry's fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners in over 100 countries trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624035559/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Lindsay Daly, Senior Director of Corporate Communications

Press@wasabi.com