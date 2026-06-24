New centralized controller enables teams to manage tens of thousands of Telegraf agents as a single system

InfluxData, creator of the leading time series database InfluxDB, today announced the general availability of Telegraf Enterprise, a new offering that gives organizations centralized control over large-scale Telegraf deployments. With automated configuration management, fleet-wide visibility, enhanced security, and commercial support, teams can operate tens of thousands of agents as a single system, while reducing the complexity of running telemetry pipelines across distributed environments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624323573/en/

Telegraf Controller centralizes configuration management, enabling teams to create, organize, and update Telegraf configurations consistently across large agent fleets.

With more than five billion downloads and 400+ plugins, Telegraf is the open source standard for connecting any data source to any destination across cloud, edge, and physical infrastructure. As deployments grow to tens of thousands of agents, teams often rely on fragmented tools and manual processes to manage configuration, maintain consistency, and monitor fleet health. Telegraf Enterprise provides centralized control and visibility, keeping every agent consistent and up to date from a single control plane.

"Telegraf solved the challenge of collecting data from virtually anywhere. At scale, the challenge becomes operating that collection layer reliably," said Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData. "Telegraf Enterprise gives platform teams a centralized way to manage, monitor, and update their entire fleet, turning thousands of individual agents into a system that can operate as one."

"We run thousands of Telegraf agents across diverse customer environments," said Poul H. Sørensen, Senior Systems Consultant at Orange Business. "Telegraf Controller will help us use our existing automation tools to keep agent configurations consistent and up to date across our fleet as we continue expanding our observability platform."

Centralized fleet control

The foundation of Telegraf Enterprise is Telegraf Controller, a centralized management console, API, and UI that provides a single view of agent health, configuration status, and fleet-wide operations. By replacing fragmented processes with centralized control and automation, Telegraf Enterprise turns a scattered fleet of agents into a single system that teams can operate reliably at scale.

With Telegraf Enterprise, teams can:

Standardize fleet configurations: Utilize reusable templates to maintain absolute consistency across diverse environments.

Utilize reusable templates to maintain absolute consistency across diverse environments. Automate safe rollouts: Push bulk configuration updates across fleets with granular control.

Push bulk configuration updates across fleets with granular control. Gain real-time health monitoring: Instantly pinpoint underperforming agents, errors, or blind spots across the network.

Instantly pinpoint underperforming agents, errors, or blind spots across the network. Eliminate operational risk: Reduce configuration drift and manual errors before they impact telemetry pipelines.

Enterprise-grade support and frictionless integration

Telegraf Enterprise introduces dedicated, commercial support for both the Telegraf open source agent and Telegraf Controller, as well as more than 400 official plugins, backed by InfluxData's support program. By easing the burden of configuration maintenance from internal engineering teams, organizations can deploy Telegraf at scale with greater confidence and operational reliability.

Telegraf Enterprise integrates into existing architectures without changing where data is stored or analyzed. Its pull-based configuration model keeps updates predictable and aligned with how teams already operate, so it can be adopted without disruption.

Get started today

Telegraf Controller is available today with a free tier for teams looking to centralize Telegraf management. Teams operating large-scale deployments can upgrade to Telegraf Enterprise for enhanced security, commercial support, and operational capabilities. To learn more, visit the InfluxData website.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series database used by millions of developers building real-time systems. InfluxDB captures and analyzes massive streams of high-resolution data, giving AI models the context for predictive maintenance and anomaly detection so systems can detect, alert, and adapt as conditions change. Built for high performance at any scale and in any environment, InfluxDB delivers the speed and flexibility developers need to manage today's most demanding workloads. InfluxData is a remote-first company with a globally distributed team. Learn more at www.influxdata.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624323573/en/

Contacts:

Alyssa Nickles

InfluxData

media@influxdata.com