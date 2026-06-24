NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Wind River is ranked the #1 edge OS leader by VDC Strategy.

Wind River extends its long-established global leadership across the embedded OS, real-time operating system (RTOS), and commercial embedded Linux categories.

Wind River is also included as a leading vendor in VDC's recent "Edge AI Development Solutions" report.

Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced it has once again topped the industry, securing the #1 position across the global RTOS, commercial Linux, and Internet of Things and embedded OS categories, according to the latest VDC Strategy report, "IoT Embedded Operating Systems, Containers and Virtualization Solutions." The findings underscore the continued worldwide market strength of the company's edge OS platforms, including VxWorks, Wind River Helix Virtualization Platform and Wind River Linux.

Wind River is also included as a leading vendor in VDC's recent "Edge AI Development Solutions" report, ranking in the top three within the competitive landscape of companies providing edge AI development tools and related services.

"Extending our #1 leadership reflects the strength of our offerings and the trust of our customers," said Jay Bellissimo, Senior Vice President and President, Intelligent Systems, Software and Services, Aptiv. "As AI-driven workloads scale at the edge, the need for secure, real-time, and software-defined platforms continues to grow. With our deep expertise in safety, security, and performance, Wind River is well positioned to power the next generation of intelligent systems and help customers accelerate innovation across the edge-to-cloud continuum."

In VDC's "IoT Embedded Operating Systems, Containers and Virtualization Solutions" report, Wind River leads the following categories:

RTOS global revenues at 31.9%, with the next-closest vendor at 19.8%

Commercial embedded Linux global revenues at 36.7%, with the next-closest vendor at 16.6%

IoT and embedded OS global revenues at 21.1%, with the next-closest vendor at 14.2%

"Wind River's continued leadership underscores its sustained investment in innovation in edge software platforms and its ability to anticipate evolving requirements for intelligent systems," said Chris Rommel, Executive Vice President, VDC Strategy. "As edge systems become more complex and AI-driven, Wind River's focus on safety, security, and real-time performance, and software-defined architectures positions the company well to support the demands of next-generation edge platforms."

Wind River empowers customers to navigate complex technological challenges and accelerate the transition to a software-defined future. For over four decades, its innovations have powered mission-critical breakthroughs from NASA space missions, including Artemis II, to next-generation AI-RAN platforms and operations at scale. Wind River's award-winning innovations continue to earn industry recognition. To see the full list, visit the Awards and Industry Recognition page.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Jenny Suh

Wind River

510-749-2972

jenny.suh@windriver.com