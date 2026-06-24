HERE Enterprise Inc.: Prinzhorn Group Selects HERE Enterprise to Unify Industrial Operations under One Digital Workspace

Secure AI-powered browser transforms the day-to-day experience for paper manufacturers' employees, boosting productivity from factory floor to the office

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HERE Enterprise (here.io), the provider of a leading AI-first enterprise browser and workspace platform, today announced a new partnership with Prinzhorn Group, one of Europe's leading paper and packaging companies, in what marks a significant expansion of HERE's technology beyond financial services and into industrial manufacturing. Prinzhorn Group will roll out HERE beginning with its division producing cardboard, Hamburger Containerboard.

Using HERE, Prinzhorn is creating a fully branded, intuitive digital workspace that brings together applications, workflows, and company content into a single, cohesive experience. This enables their operations team to access the tools they need, when they need them. For plant operators, that means instant access to equipment monitoring dashboards, maintenance workflows and production schedules. The result is faster task completion, fewer manual handoffs and less time lost switching between disconnected systems.

"Manufacturing environments, especially those as committed to sustainability as Prinzhorn Group, depend on efficiency. Every process is optimized to ensure a safe, productive workplace. The same principle applies to the digital environment: by designing for the way people actually work, we can eliminate unnecessary steps, save hours and reduce unnecessary frustration for employees," said Adam Toms, President at HERE Enterprise. "This partnership with Prinzhorn Group shows that the enterprise browser isn't just for the office. It belongs wherever work happens, from the trading floor to the factory floor. By bringing applications, workflows, and intelligence into one place, we're helping organizations like Prinzhorn Group simplify how work gets done across every corner of operations."

At Hamburger Containerboard, one of Europe's largest producers of containerboard made from 100% recycled materials, the workforce spans the full operational chain, from engineers monitoring and maintaining high-speed production machinery to logistics and supply chain teams managing raw material intake and customer deliveries. Previously, completing related desktop tasks used to require the employee opening, closing and toggling between multiple applications, adding time and friction on top of their shift. With HERE, operative teams now work in a single branded environment equipped with AI-powered intelligence that surfaces the right applications and guides them through key workflows - connecting directly to tools including Microsoft 365 without switching between systems. The result is a consistent experience regardless of role or location, with fewer manual handoffs and less time spent navigating fragmented tools.

The deployment is already live within Prinzhorn Group's internal application portal, with adoption expected to grow steadily across Q3 as additional users and sites come online.

"Our people work across complex, high-stakes environments where time lost to the wrong tool or a missing workflow has a direct impact on throughput and quality," said Laszlo Paulik, Product Owner - Operation Excellence of Hamburger Containerboard. "With HERE, we can guide users to the right applications, streamline workflows, and make information more accessible regardless of where they are in the organization. This is an important step in modernizing how we operate across our sites."

About HERE Enterprise

Everything works right here. The product of years of collaboration with the world's largest financial institutions, HERE is the first and only browser that solves both enterprise security, workforce productivity and enterprise AI. Built on Google Chromium and enhanced with advanced security controls, HERE (here.io) streamlines workflow, supercharges enterprise AI and improves employee experience. HERE investors include leading VCs and strategic investors from the finance and government sectors.

Media Contact

Mitra Roknabadi

press@here.io