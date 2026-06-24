Simple, user-friendly product enables effective cytology cell concentration without complex steps, integrating seamlessly into existing pathology workflows.

StatLab Medical Products, a leading global developer and manufacturer of pathology supplies and equipment, today announced the global launch of the CytoPath Disc, an innovative cell block preparation technology designed to standardize and simplify cell block preparation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624368623/en/

Developed as an alternative to traditional cell block methods, which convert concentrated cells suspended in fluid into a paraffin-embedded format for slide-based evaluation, the patent-pending CytoPath Disc offers a more streamlined and efficient approach. The CytoPath Disc absorbs concentrated cells within a simple, sponge-like matrix, which is then processed, embedded, stained, and sectioned using standard histology workflows.

Traditional cell block preparation methods often present challenges in achieving consistent results due to complex procedures, as well as the need for additional equipment or reagents. The CytoPath Discs enable labs to standardize cell block preparation, delivering reliable, reproducible samples that are proven to support accurate diagnoses in downstream IHC and molecular applications.

Designed and developed in StatLab's Martinengo site by Diapath, the launch highlights the strength of the organization's integrated global Research and Development capabilities. The CytoPath Disc complements StatLab's existing portfolio of cytology essentials, including fixatives, stains, and slides, supporting effective pre-analytical sample preparation.

"Laboratories are under increasing pressure to deliver accurate, reproducible results efficiently," said Lance Mikus, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at StatLab. "With CytoPath Disc, we are providing a practical solution that enhances consistency while simplifying the cell block preparation process. This innovation is another step forward in our mission to empower our customers to provide the best possible patient care, and is a great example of the power that comes from the collaboration between our global R&D sites."

CytoPath Discs are available for order today through all StatLab brands and authorized partners. For more information, visit StatLab.com/CytoPath-Discs.

About StatLab Medical Products

StatLab Medical Products has been dedicated to helping anatomic pathology laboratories provide the best possible patient care for 50 years. We offer a complete portfolio of self-manufactured pathology equipment and consumables from nine manufacturing sites in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Our global operational footprint powered by over 850 mission-driven colleagues delivers a dependable and resilient supply chain of high-quality products and solutions, and a customer-centric approach inspires us to deliver reliability, innovation, and quality in every interaction. Learn more at StatLab.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624368623/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jessica Baer

VP, Global Marketing, StatLab

jbaer@statlab.com

630-346-1659