Modulate Launches AI Music Detection API to Help Platforms Verify AI-Generated Music at Scale

Modulate's newest API detects AI-generated vocals and instrumentals directly from audio to provide a new layer of transparency, enabling platforms, distributors, labels, and rights holders to properly identify, label, manage, and monetize a growing volume of synthetic music

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Modulate , the frontier conversational voice intelligence company, today announced the launch of AI Music Detection , a new AI model available on Modulate's API that detects AI-generated music and vocals in audio content. Built for distribution platforms, music streaming services, digital distributors, rights organizations, and music technology companies, the model helps determine whether music contains AI-generated vocals, instrumentals, or other musical elements, providing platforms with a new layer of transparency as synthetic music explodes. By leveraging Modulate's deep expertise in audio intelligence , the AI Music Detection model can accurately distinguish AI-generated music from digitally altered but human-generated music, giving the music industry powerful tools that have already been battle-tested in real-world environments.

The launch comes as AI-generated music moves from novelty to mainstream infrastructure. AI music generation platforms are attracting billions in funding and valuation, while streaming platforms, distributors, rights holders, and artists are confronting a new operational challenge: how to identify, label, manage, and monetize music as the line between human-created, AI-created, and AI-assisted content becomes increasingly blurred.

"For better or worse, AI-generated music is here, and with it, a ripple effect on the entire ecosystem that impacts listener trust, licensing, creator livelihoods, and compliance," said Mike Pappas, CEO and co-founder of Modulate. "The music industry needs the infrastructure to develop tools that can tell the difference between AI-generated and human-generated music, giving platforms, rights holders, and listeners transparency into the music they're interacting with, whether for business or personal use."

Modulate AI Music Detection was built to support that infrastructure. Available through Modulate's API platform, the model analyzes audio and provides segment-based probabilities for whether AI-generated vocals or AI-generated instrumentals are present continuously throughout a clip, along with an overall verdict for the full file.

AI Music Is Outpacing Scalable Verification

As generative music tools become more powerful and widely accessible - particularly with Suno AI's recent fundraising round and $4.5B valuation - AI-generated songs are now mainstream, oftentimes without the knowledge or consent of creators and listeners. As a result, the systems that distribute, monetize, and recommend music can no longer keep pace with the volume and ambiguity of synthetic audio.

Streaming platforms and distributors face growing pressure to distinguish human-created content from AI-generated uploads, bringing new challenges to the already complicated task of enforcing licensing rules and preventing royalty abuse. Rights holders and publishers need better ways to understand whether copyrighted or human-created material is being replicated, altered, or displaced by synthetic works. Listeners and artists increasingly expect transparency about what they are hearing and how it was made.

Until now, much of the conversation around AI music transparency has relied on voluntary disclosure, metadata, watermarking, or platform-specific labeling, but those approaches depend on content being properly labeled at the source. Modulate AI Music Detection is designed to analyze the audio itself, helping platforms identify AI-generated music even when content is not disclosed or reliably marked as such.

"Disclosure is important, but that alone is not enough," Pappas added. "If a platform only knows what uploaders choose to tell it, then it has no reliable way to manage the scale of AI-generated content entering the system. Detection gives platforms an independent signal they can use to build policies, verification labeling systems, review workflows, and rights management processes that are built directly into the source audio."

Granular AI Detection for Vocals and Instrumentals

Unlike many emerging detection approaches that treat AI music as a binary, Modulate AI Music Detection is designed to provide more granular insight into how AI may be used to create a track. The API can distinguish between AI-generated vocals and AI-generated instrumentals, providing both segment-level probabilities and an overall clip-level assessment.

This distinction is crucial, as the use of AI in music creation is not limited to one or the other; some tracks may feature AI-generated vocals over human-produced instrumentation. Others may use human vocals over AI-generated backing tracks. Some may be fully AI-generated, while others may include AI assistance only in certain sections. As AI becomes part of more production workflows, platforms will need more than a simple yes/no answer.

Modulate's approach is powered by three models working together: one identifies frames containing music, speech, or both; another evaluates AI-generated vocals; and a third evaluates AI-generated instrumentals. This ensemble-based model, built on Modulate's Velma Ensemble Listening Model (ELM) , enables the API to provide structured, interpretable signals that can be integrated into platform workflows, review systems, labeling tools, and rights management processes.

Designed for Platform-Scale Music Workflows

Modulate AI Music Detection is built for organizations that will need to operationalize AI music transparency at scale, including:

Music streaming platforms seeking to label or filter AI-generated content, maintain catalog integrity, and adapt to evolving licensing rules.

Digital distributors screening uploads for policy compliance and potential royalty or copyright risk.

Performing rights organizations and music publishers evaluating royalty eligibility and contract compliance as AI music becomes more common.

Music licensing platforms auditing catalogs and differentiating verified human-created music.

Record labels and music technology companies vetting submissions, detecting undisclosed AI use, and building new verification experiences.

The API can also support future consumer-facing tools built by third parties, such as AI music-detection plug-ins, browser extensions, verification badges, or Shazam-like experiences that help listeners determine whether a track is human-created, AI-generated, or hybrid. Modulate is already seeing early market interest from major music labels and distribution platforms as the industry begins to define how AI-generated music should be detected, disclosed, and managed.

Highest Accuracy Detection of AI-Generated Music

On internal testing against leading music generation models, including Suno 5.5, Modulate AI Music Detection achieved 95% precision across 76 unique genres. The model is designed to generalize beyond any single AI music generator and to identify broader AI generation patterns within music and vocals.

"AI music detection is an extremely hard problem because the technology is changing quickly and the content itself is so diverse," said Pappas. "A four-second acoustic piano clip, a compressed hip-hop vocal, a dense electronic track, and a fully produced pop song all create different detection challenges. Our goal is to give platforms a practical, scalable signal they can use today, while continuing to improve performance across genres, formats, and edge cases."

Modulate continues to evaluate and improve the model across a wide range of genres, musical traditions, vocal techniques, production styles, and AI generation platforms.

Built on Modulate's Real-World Audio Expertise

Modulate developed its voice and audio intelligence technology in some of the most demanding real-world audio environments, including large-scale online video games where audio is noisy, emotional, live, multilingual, and difficult to interpret. That foundation shaped the company's approach to building efficient, explainable, audio-native models that work outside of clean lab conditions.

The company's broader Velma platform is built to understand audio signals beyond transcripts, including tone, emotion, context, authenticity, and behavioral risk. Modulate AI Music Detection extends that audio-native expertise into one of the fastest-moving new areas of synthetic media: AI-generated music.

Generated AI Music is Going Mainstream. Detection Should, Too.

In his latest blog, Modulate CEO Mike Pappas examines the rapid rise of AI-generated music and the operational challenges now facing the music industry at large. From the growing spectrum of AI-assisted creation to fully synthetic tracks, royalty manipulation, fraudulent streaming activity, and the limits of voluntary disclosure, Pappas argues that the next phase of the music industry will require scalable detection, transparency standards, and verification infrastructure built directly into how music is distributed and monetized. Read now: " Generated AI Music is Going Mainstream. Detection Should, Too. "

Availability

Modulate AI Music Detection is now available through Modulate's API platform . Developers, streaming platforms, distributors, and music technology companies can use the API to analyze music content and integrate AI music detection into upload workflows, review systems, labeling products, catalog audits, or rights management processes.

To learn more or request access, visit https://www.modulate.ai/api/ai-music-detection .

About Modulate

Modulate is a voice intelligence company building AI models and APIs designed to understand real-world conversational audio at scale. Its technology combines speech recognition, acoustic analysis, and conversational context to deliver reliable, explainable, and cost-effective voice intelligence for developers and enterprises.

For more information or to get started, visit modulate.ai .

Media Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

207-974-7744

(e) kristin@grithaus.agency

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SOURCE: Modulate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/modulate-launches-ai-music-detection-api-to-help-platforms-verify-1181688