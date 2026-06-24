BULL SAS: Bull and Alice & Bob partner up to bring quantum computers into HPC

Paris, France - 24 June, 2026 -Bull, a leader in advanced computing and AI, and Alice & Bob, a leader in fault-tolerant quantum computing specialising in cat qubits, today announce the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding to extend their joint collaboration across research, product innovation and commercialisation. Together, Bull and Alice & Bob now aim to deepen their collaboration to accelerate the development and adoption of quantum technologies in Europe and beyond.

From experimentation to broader industrial collaboration

Under this agreement, the two companies will expand their cooperation in four key areas:

Research & development - advancing quantum applications, particularly in material physics, and strengthening the integration of large-scale quantum 1 (LSQ) systems within high-performance computing environments

- advancing quantum applications, particularly in material physics, and strengthening the integration of large-scale quantum (LSQ) systems within high-performance computing environments Product innovation - exploring new offerings, including the containerisation and the assembly of quantum systems.

- exploring new offerings, including the containerisation and the assembly of quantum systems. Software development - extending the capability of Bull's software tools, including Qaptiva HPC and Qaptiva Access, to better support emulation of cat qubits as well as enable execution on Alice & Bob's cat qubit chips in a HPC environment

- extending the capability of Bull's software tools, including Qaptiva HPC and Qaptiva Access, to better support emulation of cat qubits as well as enable execution on Alice & Bob's cat qubit chips in a HPC environment Commercial development - jointly addressing new business opportunities worldwide, with a focus on sovereignty-driven projects.

Combining complementary strengths

These efforts reflect a shared ambition to move beyond early-stage experimentation, bridging the gap between quantum hardware innovation and its practical, scalable use in real-world environments as the industry enters its next phase.

Alice & Bob and Bull bring highly complementary strengths to this ambition. Alice & Bob is focused on building a universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer, with its cat qubit technology designed to significantly reduce the hardware requirements for large-scale systems.

This approach is combined with Bull's long-standing expertise in high-performance computing, system integration and global support, as well as its industrial capabilities, including its manufacturing site in Angers and strong international footprint. Together, they are well positioned to enable the deployment and operation of hybrid HPC and quantum infrastructures at scale.

Strengthening a sovereign European quantum ecosystem

This collaboration is fully aligned with Bull's ambition to act as a federator of the European quantum ecosystem and to contribute to the emergence of a sovereign quantum sector.

By working with a leading European QPU developer and leveraging its hardware agnostic platform Qaptiva - designed to work across multiple quantum technologies - Bull reinforces its positioning in both quantum emulation and large-scale HPC-quantum hybridization.

The partnership will initially focus on Europe, including France, the UK and Germany, where strong national and regional quantum initiatives are already underway.

"This next phase perfectly aligns with Bull's quantum strategy, building on our quantum application development and emulation platform, enabling hybrid HPC and quantum experimentation. By expanding our collaboration with Alice & Bob, we aim to accelerate progress towards fault-tolerant quantum computing and ensure that future quantum capabilities can be integrated seamlessly into existing HPC infrastructures. It reflects a clear objective: to turn emerging quantum technologies into practical tools for industry, research and public-sector applications-while strengthening Europe's technological autonomy." said Bruno Lecointe, head of HPC, AI and Quantum Computing at Bull

"By partnering with Bull's quantum application development and emulation platform, we'll accelerate the development and adoption of quantum technologies in Europe and beyond. Together, we will strengthen the integration of error-corrected quantum computing within high-performance computing environments and help drive broader QPU adoption." said Chloé Poisbeau, COO at Alice & Bob

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About Bull

Leveraging nearly a century of innovations, Bull is a global leader for High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technologies with c.720m€ in revenue and 3,000 professionals operating in 32 countries. Built on an open, end-to-end and trusted approach, Bull designs, deploys and operates hardware, software and strategic services that unlock enterprise value, accelerate scientific research and advance society. Driven by world-class R&D, backed by 1,600 patents, manufacturing excellence and data sciences expertise, Bull enables nations and industries to fully control their AI and data and to drive progress for the benefit of the planet.

For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and Youtube.

About Alice & Bob

Alice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has raised €180 million in funding and employs more than 250 people.

Advised by Nobel Prize winning researchers, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology developed by the company's founders. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer up to 200 times compared with competing approaches.

For more information, visit www.alice-bob.com.

Press contacts

Alice & Bob - Francesca Cahill - press@alice-bob.com

Bull - Constance Arnoux - constance.arnoux@bull.com - +33 (0)6 44 12 16 35

1 LSQ stands for "Large Scale Quantum". It refers to future, fault-tolerant quantum computers designed to perform calculations and simulations far more complex than today's systems, surpassing classical supercomputers. These machines are expected to require thousands of logical qubits.

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