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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 15:24 Uhr
162 Leser
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Sugon Showcases in Europe, Tops the IO500

HAMBURG, Germany, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugon showcased its comprehensive solutions for AI and advanced computing at ISC High Performance 2026, reflecting the industry's evolution toward integrated computing infrastructure for AI-driven scientific research and enterprise applications.

The showcase spanned AI supernodes, AI superclusters, high-performance storage, RDMA networking, liquid-cooled data center solutions, servers, workstations, and computing services - demonstrating end-to-end capabilities across computing, networking, storage, and infrastructure. The portfolio supports large-scale AI training and inference, scientific simulation, and other data-intensive workloads.

Separately, the latest IO500 benchmark results were released during the conference. Sugon's ParaStor F9000 distributed all-flash storage system achieved the No. 1 position on both the IO500 Production SC26 List and the 10 Node Production SC26 List - the two production categories of this widely recognized storage performance benchmark. These lists exclusively rank systems deployed in real operational environments that meet additional criteria for redundancy and usage. Achieving No. 1 on both confirms that ParaStor F9000 delivers globally leading storage performance under actual production conditions. The result builds on Sugon's track record in IO500, including a previous No. 1 finish in the 10-Node Challenge at SC22.

As AI adoption accelerates across research and industry, infrastructure requirements are shifting from peak hardware performance toward system-level efficiency. Organizations increasingly seek platforms that unify computing, networking, storage and software - easier to deploy, manage and scale while supporting diverse, concurrent workloads.

Founded in 1996, Sugon develops computing infrastructure spanning servers, storage, networking, intelligent computing systems and data center technologies, serving enterprises, internet companies, research institutions, universities and public-sector organizations.

At ISC 2026, Sugon presented not only individual products but a vision of open and collaborative AI infrastructure. The company works with partners across the global ecosystem to combine technological innovation with reliable delivery and long-term service - helping customers build efficient, sustainable computing platforms and contributing to a more open, interconnected future for AI and scientific computing.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sugon-showcases-in-europe-tops-the-io500-302809317.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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