Birth Injury Justice Center Says Hospital Delays in HIE Treatment May Be Medical Negligence

Cooling therapy may reduce the risk of death or disability in babies with HIE, but treatment must begin within hours of birth.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / In the minutes and hours following a birth complicated by oxygen deprivation, a clock begins ticking that most parents in those delivery rooms have no way of knowing about. It is a 6-hour window defined by decades of clinical research, recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and reflected in major neonatal treatment protocols across the United States.

What happens within that window can shape a child's risk of death, disability, and lifelong developmental challenges. When hospitals fail to recognize hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), initiate cooling therapy for eligible infants, or transfer a newborn for appropriate care, it may raise serious questions of medical negligence .

The Birth Injury Justice Center is drawing urgent attention to this critical timeline - and to the questions every family of a child diagnosed with a neonatal brain injury deserves to have answered.

What Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy Is - and How Common It Is

Hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy is a form of brain injury caused by restricted oxygen and blood flow to a newborn's brain around the time of birth. Neonatal HIE is estimated to occur in approximately 1.5 per 1,000 live births in the United States, and birth asphyxia and birth trauma remain leading causes of newborn death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

HIE is not always preventable, but in some cases, it may happen because warning signs were missed or care was delayed. While HIE can occur without negligence, medical errors may play a role in some cases. Potential negligent causes include failure to adequately monitor the fetus during labor and delivery or failure to address high-risk conditions promptly.

The consequences of moderate or severe HIE can be permanent, especially when treatment is delayed. In major clinical trials, death or disability occurred in more than half of infants with moderate-to-severe HIE, even with treatment advances. Those disabilities may include cerebral palsy , cognitive impairment, epilepsy, hearing loss, and visual impairment - conditions that in many cases will shape every dimension of a child's life.

The Biology of the 6-Hour Window

To understand why the 6-hour window matters, it is necessary to understand what HIE does to the brain and how that process can be interrupted.

When a newborn's brain is deprived of adequate oxygen and blood flow, an initial phase of cellular energy failure begins. But the injury does not stop there. Hours later, a secondary phase of injury can occur, driven by a cascade of changes in the brain.

Hypoxic-ischemic injury can trigger the release of excitatory neurotransmitters, including glutamate. Glutamate increases calcium movement into brain cells and further aggravates neuronal injury, ultimately contributing to cell death.

The latency period between the initial injury and secondary energy failure is the biological basis for the treatment window. For newborns with moderate-to-severe HIE, neuroprotective treatment is most effective when therapeutic hypothermia is started as soon as possible and within six hours of birth.

Neuroprotection from hypothermia includes a wide range of actions that favorably alter processes associated with primary and secondary cellular energy failure. Therapeutic hypothermia can lower the brain's energy demand, limit the release of excitatory neurotransmitters, suppress oxygen free radical production, inhibit inflammation, and slow programmed cell death.

In plain terms, cooling therapy helps slow the biological cascade of brain injury before the damage progresses. But it must begin within the 6-hour window.

Cooling Therapy and the 6-Hour Treatment Window

Therapeutic hypothermia - also called cooling therapy or neonatal cooling - is the only proven neuroprotective treatment for moderate-to-severe HIE. The American Academy of Pediatrics states that therapeutic hypothermia to a temperature of 33.5 to 34.5°C, initiated within six hours of birth and continued for 72 hours, reduces the risk of death or moderate-to-severe neurodevelopmental impairments in neonates with moderate-to-severe HIE born at 36 weeks of gestation or greater.

The evidence behind this recommendation is substantial. Across five major clinical trials, therapeutic hypothermia reduced death or disability from 66% to 51%, with a number needed to treat of seven. Meaning that for every seven infants treated with cooling therapy, one additional child avoids death or disability who otherwise may have experienced that outcome.

Timing is critically important, as the best outcomes are seen when babies receive cooling treatment as soon as possible after the injury and within six hours after birth.

The AAP is clear on this point: any center or practitioner involved in newborn deliveries should have action plans for prompt recognition and initiation of therapeutic hypothermia, or transfer of infants with possible HIE to a center providing it. Hospitals delivering babies should have a plan to quickly recognize possible HIE, begin appropriate steps, or transfer the infant to a center that can provide therapeutic hypothermia.

When Hospitals Fail to Act - and What That Failure Means Legally

For families whose children sustained HIE injuries, understanding what the standard of care required - and whether a delay caused harm - is central to evaluating whether medical negligence occurred.

Medical negligence in HIE cases can take several forms: failure to monitor the fetus adequately during labor and delivery, resulting in missed signs of distress; delayed response in performing necessary interventions such as emergency cesarean section; and medical errors, including misuse of delivery tools, improper administration of anesthesia, or failure to address high-risk conditions promptly.

Beyond the delivery itself, negligence can also occur in the immediate neonatal period. Hospital teams may fail to recognize the signs of HIE , initiate cooling therapy within the 6-hour window for eligible infants, or transfer an infant to a facility capable of providing therapeutic hypothermia when the delivering hospital cannot.

When doctors miss important signs of fetal distress and allow babies to go without oxygen for extended periods, or when signs, symptoms, or risk factors are missed or ignored, HIE can result in neonatal death or severe disabilities that may have been reduced or avoided with timely care.

Recognizing HIE in a newborn requires clinical awareness of specific warning signs. Common indicators that a baby may have experienced HIE include a weak cry, floppy or weak muscles, poor reflexes, seizures, and pale or bluish skin. When these signs appear, the clock is already running, and the need to act is urgent.

What Families Need to Understand About Their Legal Rights

Many families of children with HIE never receive a clear explanation of whether the injury could have been prevented. When cooling therapy is delayed or warning signs are missed, the timing may raise serious questions about whether the hospital met the standard of care.

The Birth Injury Justice Center has registered nurses on staff who review families' situations at no cost, helping to identify whether the clinical timeline in their child's case - including fetal monitoring records, delivery decisions, the presence or absence of cooling therapy, and the timing of any transfer - raises questions that warrant a full legal review. Attorneys in their network work on a contingency basis, meaning families pay nothing unless compensation is recovered.

Compensation from an HIE lawsuit can help cover the cost of therapies, equipment, and lifelong support, all of which may improve a child's long-term outcomes. The experienced attorneys in the Birth Injury Justice Center's network have helped families recover over $1.1 billion, including for cases involving hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy.

The 6-hour window is a recognized treatment timeline. When hospitals miss it for an eligible infant, families deserve to know and get the resources to act.

To request a free, no-obligation case review, visit childbirthinjuries.com.

About the Birth Injury Justice Center: Founded in 2003, the Birth Injury Justice Center is dedicated to educating and empowering families affected by birth injuries caused by medical negligence. With registered nurses on staff and a national network of experienced birth injury attorneys, the organization helps families understand their legal rights and pursue the compensation and accountability their child deserves.

CONTACT:

Beth Carter

(855) 346-6101

nurse_beth@childbirthinjuries.com

1330 Boylston St., Suite #400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Birth Injury Justice Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/birth-injury-justice-center-says-hospital-delays-in-hie-treatment-may-be-medic-1181692