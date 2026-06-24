HWAL Inc.: Space Blue and Lunar Records Brings Lunar Legacy and Immersive American History to Countdown 250 Ball in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Space Blue, the innovative force that curated the historic Lunaprise lunar time capsule that landed on the south pole of the Moon on 2.22.2024 launched atop SpaceX ( IM-1 mission bolted to Odysseus lunar lander) is proud to announce its major immersive music and art exhibit alongside Lunar Records . The 250th commemorative event takes place at America's official Countdown 250 Ball on July 3, 2026, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The event aims to support homeless veterans through Operation Renewed Hope Foundation .

Titled "Space Blue at Countdown 250 | Lunaprise Lunar Museum & Immersive Experiences", the exhibit will transform the evening into a one-of-a-kind celebration of American history, space exploration, art, music innovation, and discovery-perfectly aligned with America's 250th anniversary.

Guests will explore iconic artifacts in the Lunaprise Lunar Museum, experience lifelike hologram-style interactive exhibits, discover certified lunar art collectibles, and encounter iconic American moments including Lunar Records music icons that made American history and space history brought vividly to life. The activations blend lunar history with patriotic tributes, making history feel present, personal, and unforgettable.

Featured Artists and Contributors Include:

Lunar Records, a joint venture company between Melody Trust, (a subsidiary of HWAL Inc ) and SI Blue (SpaceBlue) showcasing legendary music icons including Elvis, James Brown, Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, Scott Page("Pink Floyd") and Aretha Franklin.

Roger Sichel / Maxiarts - Presenting woodstock era photography and Art and USA Tribute works.

Scott Page (Pink Floyd) - Contributing artistic elements tied to music and innovation over his lifetime

Isauro Mercado III - award winning photographer/cinematographer from The 9th Raider Movie. His holographic animation skills building interactive exhibits of everyone from President John F. Kennedy to Jimi Hendrix at Countdown 250.

Alejandro Glatt - his modern "Papayas to The Moon" works seen at The Louvre' Paris and on world tour

Brayden Bugazzi - iconic artist collaborated on iconic Andy Warhol lost warhols project brings to life live paintings and "The Boss" and many other art pieces that capture great moments in American history

Gerardo J. Valez - percussionist with Jimi Hendrix woodstock band

Remo Camatero-former art director at Val Kilmer's art school showcases the vision of Batman on the moon.

Jack Sacco is the award-winning author of the Amazon #1 bestselling book "Where the Birds Never Sing" and the composer of "The Victorious," a symphonic tribute to America's Greatest Generation.

Creating interactive hologram exhibits that bring to life Presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and John F. Kennedy, as well as American leader Martin Luther King Jr. Additional highlights include an interactive Apollo to Artemis mission exhibit and art displays celebrating America's greatest athletes and music artists.

These visionary artists and creators will deliver hands-on, photo-worthy experiences that connect guests to the Moon, American icons, historic milestones, and the enduring spirit of exploration. All artists are participating in donations to Operation Renewed Hope. Donations can be made online directly to their organization at

"Space Blue made history by sending art to the Moon. Now we're bringing that same spirit of discovery back to Earth for America's 250th celebration," said a Space Blue representative. "Through immersive art, holograms, and lunar collectibles, guests won't just learn about history-they'll live it."

The Countdown 250 Ball is a premier patriotic gala featuring live entertainment, multiple ballrooms, open bar, and a signature midnight countdown. Space Blue's exhibit adds a unique layer of interactive storytelling and cultural celebration to the event.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026 (evening into July 4)

Venue: Washington Hilton, Washington, D.C.

Tickets & Information:

Visit countdown250.allamericanball.com or the Space Blue page at https://countdown250.allamericanball.com/space-blue/

About Space Blue

Space Blue is a pioneering creative and experiential company dedicated to the intersection of art, space exploration, technology, and cultural storytelling. Through projects like the Lunaprise lunar time capsule, Space Blue preserves and shares humanity's greatest achievements for future generations on Earth and beyond. Learn more at www.spaceblue.club.

"We are honored to participate in the Countdown 250 celebration," said Dallas Santana, Founder and CEO of Space Blue. "America's story is one of courage, innovation, and exploration. Our exhibit is designed to inspire guests by connecting the achievements of our past with the possibilities of our future."

The Countdown 250 Ball will bring together distinguished guests from across the nation to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States and the enduring spirit that has defined America since its founding.

About Lunar Records

In 2023 Space Blue formed Lunar Records together with Melody Trust, (a subsidiary of HWAL Inc .) Lunar Records music catalog received notable attention in Billboard Magazine and Rolling Stone when their music, alongside of Lunarbits, the Stan Lee/Legion and Advent project, when they were archived in a time capsule (Lunaprise) that landed on the moon containing 222 art, music, and film archives on 2.22.2024, the first lunar landing for the USA and NASA since 1972.

About Melody Trust

For decades Melody Trust's parent company HWAL has collected and preserved some of the most rare and coveted published and unpublished recordings, photos and videos from countless legendary music recording artists to include, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, The Who, Grace Slick, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, The Platters, John Travolta, Kenny Rogers, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Chuck Berry, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Alabama, Johnny Winter, Deep Purple, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, and hundreds of other music legends.

For media inquiries, interview opportunities, or high-resolution images,

contact: media@spaceblue.club

SOURCE: HWAL Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/space-blue-and-lunar-records-brings-lunar-legacy-and-immersive-american-history-1181621