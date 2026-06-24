Founders combine a $40B+ asset pipeline, environmental market infrastructure, and payments technology to deliver tokenized climate impact investments

At Climate Week London, the founders of Reef Origin, Xange.com, and NOXXO announced the launch of Origin Assets (www.origin-assets.com), a new Abu Dhabi-based venture providing funding and finance solutions for qualifying climate impact assets.

Origin Assets issues USD stablecoin-backed instruments pegged to the U.S. dollar, financing the development of and investment in assets across real estate, clean energy, digital infrastructure, commodities, and food and water sectors. Investments are tokenized, enabling fractional lending and ownership across asset lifecycles, from development through to operation, for allocators, asset managers, family offices, corporates, and financial institutions.

Reef Origin's 25-year track record and $40B+ pipeline of qualifying assets provides the initial seed for the venture, with further opportunities sourced through the partnership network.

All Origin Assets investments are measured against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and connected to Xange.com's $100B+ pipeline of forest and nature-based ITMOs. Monitoring, reporting, and settlement infrastructure is built for Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, utilizing:

Digital MRV. A platform for tracking environmental performance across design, construction, and operation, with emissions monitored, verified, and offset annually.

UEMIS. Unified Environmental Market Infrastructure Solutions, a policy-driven framework for sovereign environmental market participation, including registry, custody, and settlement.

IMDC. Immutable Metadata Digital Certificates issued through UEMIS, providing a standardized, verifiable on-chain record for each mitigation outcome.

"Through Reef Origin's pipeline we see a significant wall of capital seeking access to asset-backed investments, from data centres to rare earths," said Piers Slater, co-Founder of Origin Assets. "Origin Assets delivers the returns, liquidity, compliance, and transparency that institutional investors require, built on the combined capabilities of three proven teams."

About Origin Assets

Origin Assets is an Abu Dhabi-based investment and finance SPV launched by the founders of Reef Origin, Xange.com, and NOXXO. The venture finances qualifying climate impact assets using, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement.

About Xange.com

Xange.com International Holding S.à r.l. is a Luxembourg-based environmental intelligence software and market infrastructure company, serving governments and enterprises with digital MRV systems, market infrastructure solutions, sustainability reporting, and Article 6-aligned environmental market participation.

About NOXXO

NOXXO is an Abu Dhabi-based payments and finance technology company providing a unified API that connects banks, institutions, and digital asset service providers to regulated third-party payment, FX, and settlement rails. NOXXO powers cross-border payments, embedded stablecoin on and off ramps, and tokenization orchestration, with all regulated financial activity performed by duly licensed partners.

About Reef Origin

Reef Origin is a global real estate, infrastructure, and technology developer and investor delivering a pipeline of assets with $40B+ enterprise value, delivered against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

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Media Contact

Gwen Alexander galexander@reeforigin.com