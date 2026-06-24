EQS-News: ALTA GROUP d.o.o. / Key word(s): Takeover

Alta Group announcement on Voluntary Takeover Offers for Addiko Bank AG



24.06.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

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Alta Group refers to the amended offer document of Nova Ljubljanska banka d.d., Ljubljana in relation to the voluntary public takeover offer for the shares in Addiko Bank AG published by Nova Ljubljanska banka d.d., Ljubljana on 24 June 2026, which provides for an increased offer price of EUR 37.00 per share in Addiko Bank AG.



Alta Group confirms that it maintains its position set out in its announcement published on 15 May 2026 and maintains its decision not to withdraw its shares in Addiko Bank AG that have already been tendered into the voluntary public takeover offer of Raiffeisen Bank International AG. ENDS For more information: Media:press@altagroup.rs



24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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