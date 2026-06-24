EQS-News: ALTA GROUP d.o.o.
/ Key word(s): Takeover
Alta Group refers to the amended offer document of Nova Ljubljanska banka d.d., Ljubljana in relation to the voluntary public takeover offer for the shares in Addiko Bank AG published by Nova Ljubljanska banka d.d., Ljubljana on 24 June 2026, which provides for an increased offer price of EUR 37.00 per share in Addiko Bank AG.
ENDS
For more information:
Media:press@altagroup.rs
24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ALTA GROUP d.o.o.
|212 Ugrinovacka
|11080 Beograd
|Serbia
|Phone:
|+38113131600
|E-mail:
|press@altagroup.rs
|Internet:
|www.altagroup.rs
|EQS News ID:
|2353168
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2353168 24.06.2026 CET/CEST