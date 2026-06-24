Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives backs Taktile as a leading enabler of AI-driven efficiency and performance gains in banks and insurers.

Taktile, the leader in AI transformation for financial institutions, today announced its $110 million Series C fundraise. Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives led the round, with participation from Balderton Capital, Index Ventures, Tiger Global, Y Combinator, and Dig Ventures.

Taktile Fast Facts

Taktile enables banks and insurers to transform into AI-native organizations that are increasingly powered by autonomous agents.

Demand for Taktile accelerated in 2025, as AI models became capable of automating high-stakes decisions that previously required hours of manual work-from underwriting business loans and assessing claims to catching financial crime.

Customers automate and optimize decisions with Taktile by combining its financial services expertise and product built for sector-specific AI use cases. One of the world's largest insurers is running multiple use cases on Taktile, with projected cost efficiencies of over $90M in claims processing alone.

Taktile's team has a proven track record of bringing AI agents into production within complex enterprises. Trusted by customers including Mercury, Monzo, Faire, and Pleo, the company has powered outcomes such as 95% automation in B2B underwriting and 75% fewer anti-money laundering (AML) false positives.

Taktile's most recent breakthrough came in December 2025, when the company's applied AI research institute, Taktile Labs, found that frontier models had crossed a critical threshold. AI could now handle the kind of high-stakes decisions that financial institutions had long reserved for human experts: Moody's reports that financial institutions are spending an average of $72.9 million annually on KYC and AML operations alone.

For the first time, AI is capable of reliably automating much of this repetitive, time-consuming work. But banks and insurers still need a way to operationalize autonomous agents reliably and at scale, so they can empower their workforce with this vital new tool. While generalist AI labs provide raw building blocks to engineers, Taktile gives institutions a way to operate AI-driven decisions within a system that business owners-from heads of credit to fraud officers-can understand and control.

"General purpose AI tooling is fine for simple automations, but it isn't sufficient for operating mission-critical financial decisions where errors can cost millions," said Taktile CEO and Co-Founder Maik Taro Wehmeyer. "Today, thousands of employees process these decisions manually. Leaders want to redeploy that capacity to higher-value work, while ensuring every outcome-whether human or AI-driven-remains the best for the business and customers. This is what Taktile enables."

"Taktile stands out for combining deep technical sophistication with a clear understanding of how regulated financial institutions actually operate. They work with a broad spectrum of financial institutions to build, test and automate complex workflows that meet their specific needs," said Christian Resch, Partner in Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

"Banks and insurers consistently tell us that Taktile has helped them transform how their teams make decisions with AI-unlocking faster product launches, sharper risk outcomes, and meaningful operational efficiency," added Jade Mandel, Managing Director in Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "Taktile has built something rare: a team and a product that enables financial institutions to unlock real value from AI where it's most complex-inside high-stakes, regulated decisions. We're excited to partner with Maik, Max, and the Taktile team."

Taktile will use the capital to further enhance its AI solutions for complex banking and insurance use cases, and expand its global footprint across the US, EMEA, and LATAM.

About Taktile

Taktile enables financial institutions to transform into AI-native organizations that are increasingly powered by autonomous agents. With our modular Agentic Decision Platform, customers combine AI agents, rules, relevant context, and human oversight to safely automate and optimize their decisions-approving more customers, reimbursing claims instantly, stopping fraud before it spreads, and financing every business worth funding. Founded in 2020, Taktile powers millions of decisions daily for institutions including Mercury, Monzo, Faire, and Pleo. With offices in New York, Berlin, London, São Paulo, and Ia?i, the company has raised $184M from Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Index Ventures, Tiger Global, Balderton Capital, and Y Combinator. Learn more at taktile.com.

About Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $625 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.7 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of March 31, 2026.

Since 2003, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity has invested over $13 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. The team focuses on investments in growth stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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