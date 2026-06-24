Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 0,61-CAD-Uranaktie, die den Giganten hinterherjagt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2026 15:36 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BLUETTI Unites Open Energy Ecosystem Partners to Advance Home Energy Independence at Intersolar Europe 2026

BLUETTI's residential energy storage and balcony solar solutions, including the EP2000, EP760, Balco 260, and Balco 500, support integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Home Assistant. The residential energy storage solutions also work seamlessly with HEMS platforms including Solar Manager and Enjoyelec, helping homeowners optimize energy generation, storage, and consumption.

To further expand its open energy ecosystem, BLUETTI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Enjoyelec during Intersolar Europe 2026. The agreement combines BLUETTI's expertise in energy storage with Enjoyelec's intelligent energy management technologies to deliver smarter and more efficient home energy solutions.

"Together with BLUETTI, we aim to create a smarter home energy ecosystem, helping homeowners optimize energy use and achieve greater energy independence." said Nick Qian, CTO at Enjoyelec.

To support the growing adoption of dynamic electricity pricing, BLUETTI products are compatible with more than 800 dynamic tariff data sources worldwide, including Octopus Energy, Tibber, Ostrom, Rabot Energy. The ecosystem also integrates with smart metering and monitoring solutions such as Shelly and EverHome. Additionally, EP2000 and EP760 support SG Ready-compatible heat pumps, enabling smarter coordination between home heating and energy management systems.

By integrating solar, battery storage, smart devices, energy monitoring, dynamic tariffs, and intelligent energy management, BLUETTI is building an open energy ecosystem that helps households maximize renewable energy use and achieve greater energy independence. Together with ecosystem partners, BLUETTI is advancing smarter and more sustainable home energy solutions.

"Home energy is becoming increasingly connected," said Henrik, Head of Sales DACH at BLUETTI. "Through an open ecosystem approach, we are enabling our customers to gain more value from renewable energy and move closer to energy independence."

About BLUETTI

Since 2013, BLUETTI has been a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in portable power stations and residential energy storage solutions. Serving more than 3.5 million users across over 120 countries, BLUETTI continues to advance innovative and sustainable energy technologies worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluetti-unites-open-energy-ecosystem-partners-to-advance-home-energy-independence-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302809068.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.