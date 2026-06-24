Arbor Day Foundation Sponsors 'The Nature Hub' at London Action Climate Week

Tree planting nonprofit to help lead discussions on need for innovative financing for nature-based solutions

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / The Arbor Day Foundation is helping shape the conversation at London Climate Action Week during one of the week's most selective forums, The Nature Hub.

The Nature Hub at London Climate Action Week convenes corporate decision-makers, climate innovators, and project developers to explore the future of nature-based solutions and their role in a thriving economy.

As part of the day-long event, the Arbor Day Foundation will lead a roundtable conversation about the need for innovative financing structures to support nature-based solutions, like reforestation. Additionally, the Arbor Day Foundation's Vice President of Partnerships Dan Morrow will join a panel discussion highlighting how companies are investing in forests to protect water resources and strengthen business resilience.

"The challenges that face nature-based solutions cannot be solved by any one organization. But when we work together, we can create new solutions that benefit people and the planet. That's why convenings like The Nature Hub are so important - because sharing ideas and building partnerships is how positive progress happens," Morrow said. "We're proud to help move these important conversations forward, and to work alongside innovative leaders who are committed to shaping a better future."

The Nature Hub at London Climate Action Week is sponsored in-part by the Arbor Day Foundation. The Foundation will also sponsor The Nature Hub during Climate Week NYC in September.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit with more than five decades of tree planting experience. It has helped hundreds of businesses create tangible impact in forests and communities, boost employee engagement, and achieve their sustainability goals through trees. Corporate partners of the Arbor Day Foundation also have access to extensive reporting, including detailed impact metrics and GIS mapping of tree planting projects.

Visit arborday.org to learn more about the importance of corporate engagement in tree planting.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.??

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

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Arbor Day Foundation

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SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arbor-day-foundation-sponsors-the-nature-hub-at-london-action-cl-1181695