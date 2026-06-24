Baker Tilly's Buzzhouse Podcast: What's Shaping Housing Development Today

Authored by Garrick Gibson and Donald N. Bernards

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / The BuzzHouse team introduces a new segment, Housing Happenings, with Baker Tilly's Larissa Fogarty sharing the latest developments in affordable housing policy. She breaks down the Road to Housing Act, updates to the RAD program and HUD's decision to wind down the Restore and Rebuild initiative, explaining what these changes could mean for public housing authorities and future housing development efforts.

Building on those industry trends, Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson sit down with Mark Carlson, vice president of Carlson Construction, to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping construction projects today. Mark shares his perspective on labor shortages, regional pricing trends, value engineering and the importance of early planning and collaboration.

From policy updates to construction realities, this episode connects the issues shaping affordable housing and multifamily development today.

Affordable housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit our affordable housing page.

For more information on this topic, or to learn how Baker Tilly specialists can help, contact our team.

Find more stories and multimedia from Baker Tilly at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Tilly

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/baker-tillys-buzzhouse-podcast-whats-shaping-housing-development-1181691