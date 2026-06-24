Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) announced that StudioNorth has received the 2026 Palmer Marketing Award in the Momentum category for its campaign, "Lenovo's Accelerating Your AI Journey Video Podcast Series." The award was presented during the Palmer Marketing Awards celebration held June 16 at the House of Blues Chicago.

The Palmer Marketing Awards recognize marketing campaigns that demonstrate exceptional creativity, innovation and measurable results. This year's competition attracted entries from organizations and agencies across the country representing a wide range of industries and disciplines.

StudioNorth earned top honors in the Momentum category for "Lenovo's Accelerating Your AI Journey Video Podcast Series," a campaign recognized for its ability to build sustained awareness and engagement around one of today's most transformative technologies. Through a compelling content strategy and innovative storytelling, the campaign helped position Lenovo as a trusted voice in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence landscape.

The Momentum category honors marketing initiatives that successfully elevate existing products, services or brands by generating continued interest, strengthening audience relationships and delivering measurable business impact over time.

"Maintaining momentum in today's crowded marketplace requires a strategic approach to content, audience engagement and brand storytelling," said Chris McGuire, president of AMA Chicago. "The judges were impressed by StudioNorth's ability to create a campaign that not only captured attention but sustained it over time. 'Lenovo's Accelerating Your AI Journey Video Podcast Series' is an excellent example of how marketers can build long-term engagement while delivering meaningful business value."

Named for James L. Palmer, the first president of the Chicago chapter of the American Marketing Association, the Palmer Marketing Awards celebrate marketing excellence and recognize campaigns that push boundaries, elevate the profession and drive results.

For more information about the Palmer Marketing Awards and AMA Chicago, visit amachicago.org.





Photo Caption: AMA Chicago President Chris McGuire with Taylor Kraft and Megan Ward from StudioNorth as they accept the 2026 Palmer Marketing Award for Momentum for "Lenovo's Accelerating Your AI Journey Video Podcast Series" during the Palmer Marketing Awards celebration at the House of Blues Chicago.

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About AMA Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, provides ongoing development opportunities for marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills and grow careers through access to industry thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, nonprofit organizations and consultancies are invited to join and connect with peers across industries. Learn more at amachicago.org.

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Source: American Marketing Association Chicago