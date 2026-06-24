A.D. Banker: Every Broker-Dealer Tracks Completion, But Almost Nobody Tracks Readiness

A.D. Banker offers a defined Series licensing path by adding Series 52 and Series 24 exam preparation; creating a single, FINRA- and MSRB-aligned platform covering first exam to principal-level credentialing.

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / For firms managing securities licensing across multiple exam types and candidate populations, the challenge is usually the absence of a standardized readiness signal and consolidated reporting. To obtain a clear and consistent benchmark that tells compliance leaders and L&D teams across every exam and cohort, whether their candidates are genuinely prepared to pass, A.D. Banker has redefined what readiness looks like across the Series licensing path.

Most broker-dealer licensing programs can document who completed a course. Fewer know whether candidates met consistent readiness benchmarking before sitting. That gap shows up as retake costs, onboarding delays, and inconsistent documentation of supervisory preparedness. FINRA brought 47 Regulation Best Interest cases in 2025, consistently citing inadequate written supervisory procedures and insufficient documentation (Eversheds Sutherland, 2025 FINRA Sanctions Study), part of a broader enforcement year in which total monetary sanctions reached $154 million, a 77 percent increase from 2024. Principal-level credentialing and the documentation behind it are not tertiary compliance concerns; they are a named and recurring FINRA focus area.

A.D. Banker addresses the standardization gap directly. Firm-level dashboards give compliance leaders and L&D teams visibility into readiness and progress across every licensing track and cohort, not just for their completion records. And because A.D. Banker covers licensing exam prep, continuing education, and Firm Element in a single platform, firms can maintain consistent credentialing standards without managing multiple systems or reconciling records across separate providers.

The addition of Series 52 and Series 24 exam preparation now offered by A.D. Banker completes coverage for every stage of the credentialing. From SIE through core representative licensing (Series 6/7, 63/65/66), into specialized municipal securities credentials (Series 52), and through principal-level supervision (Series 24), tap into the Series Exam Portfolio here.

With continuously updated content, standardized readiness scoring, structured study timelines, firm-ready dashboards, engaging video and microlearning format, A.D. Banker provides confidence and a clear path to passing exams.

"Finance candidates want to do well; they're driven to earn, therefore study time isn't the issue," said Pat Hirschberg, General Manager at A.D. Banker. "It's whether they, and their licensing manager, have certainty across every exam, every cohort, and every office what readiness looks like. For the first time, A.D. Banker can answer that question across core Series licensing curriculum. With one platform, one standard, and one partner."

These Series releases come right on time, too. Approximately a quarter of institutions reported that up to 25% of their compliance staff are retirement-eligible, according to The Ncontracts 2026 Future of Compliance Survey, which will place additional pressure on firms to credential new supervisory principals efficiently. A.D. Banker's Series 24 is ready for the firms that prioritize credentialing in order to demonstrate supervisory competence. A.D. Banker's Series 52 addresses the other side of that pressure, in supporting representatives who need to execute and still grow the business and bring in revenue.

A.D. Banker's full Series licensing portfolio is available now. For firms ready to standardize readiness across every exam, visit ADBanker.com or schedule a demo today.

FINRA and the MSRB do not endorse any particular provider of exam preparation content. The content of A.D. Banker's programs and any views expressed are our own.

Exam preparation does not guarantee exam passage or regulatory compliance outcomes. A.D. Banker's programs are designed to support candidate readiness and firm credentialing obligations.

About A.D. Banker

For over 46 years, financial and insurance professionals have turned to A.D. Banker for licensing exam preparation and continuing education. A.D. Banker's programs are built on rigorous, human-developed content that is continuously updated to current FINRA exam outlines and designed to produce genuine learning outcomes and outstanding results, not just completion rates. From foundational securities knowledge through principal-level credentialing, A.D. Banker now supports every stage of a financial professional's licensing journey in a single integrated platform. Learn more at ADBanker.com. A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

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SOURCE: A.D. Banker

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/every-broker-dealer-tracks-completion-but-almost-nobody-tracks-readiness-1181594