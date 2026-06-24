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ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Frosted Beauty, Engineered for Performance: The KiiBOOM Phantom81 V4

KiiBOOM Phantom81 V4, a 75% frosted mechanical keyboard that unites visual elegance with reliable functionality.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Dedicated to crafting unique typing experiences, KiiBOOM announces the Phantom81 V4 as a new member of the Phantom81 series. Designed for enthusiasts who value both style and performance, this model features a frosted acrylic case, precision-tuned acoustics, and a compact 75% layout.

75% Layout For The Perfect Balance
The Phantom81 V4 achieves a balance between functionality, desk space utilization, and typing comfort with its thoughtfully designed 75% layout. Drawing on valuable feedback from the users on the previous versions, the layout retains all essential keys, including the function row, arrow keys, and a dedicated function cluster, while arranging the key positions more compactly. As a result, it takes up no more desk space and better suits most users' typing habits, fitting well into various workspaces.

Immersive Side Ambient Lighting
Responding to users' pursuit of an immersive typing atmosphere, the Phantom81 V4 adds a side ambient light alongside the existing keyboard RGB backlighting. This side light interacts with the frosted acrylic case, casting a soft, diffused glow on the desk surface, creating an immersive atmosphere. The side ambient lighting can be adjusted through keyboard shortcuts, allowing users to change its effects to match the RGB backlight based on preference. When combined with the backlight, the entire keyboard becomes an effective tool for enhancing the user's ambiance.

Tradition With Playful Twists
From the Phantom81 V1 to V4, the series' design has improved through continuous incorporation of user feedback. The Phantom81 V4 builds on the "light and phantom" design philosophy with a frosted acrylic case, while introducing playful twists that respond to users' preferences. For instance, the bottom silicone pads are reshaped into adorable cat paw prints for added personality and grip. Another playful twist is a metal strip added to the top of the keyboard, giving it a fashion accent that enhances overall texture with a touch of visual flair. And on the backplate, an aluminum alloy weight adds both balance and a playful surprise, as its refined metallic luster brings an unexpected shine to the rear.

Customizable Experience with Driver
The Phantom81 V4 puts control in users' hands through the KiiBOOM Driver software. Users can personalize their experience by creating custom key mappings, setting up macros, and adjusting RGB lighting effects to suit different moods or setups. The driver also includes a Community Share feature that allows users to browse, download, and use lighting effects and macro configurations shared by other users, as well as upload their own designs. This turns individual customization into a shared resource, where every uploaded profile expands what others can achieve.

Price and Availability
The Phantom81 V4 is now available for $199.99 on the official KiiBOOM website, and Amazon store.

For more information, please visit
KiiBOOM Official Website
KiiBOOM Amazon Store

Contact Us
Marketing KiiBOOM
marketing@kiiboom.com

About Us
KiiBOOM is a collective of hobby enthusiasts from all around the world, with passions ranging from mechanical keyboards, high-fidelity audio, art toys (designer toys), garage kits, fountain pens, knives, watches, and fashion.

SOURCE: KiiBOOM



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/frosted-beauty-engineered-for-performance-the-kiiboom-phantom81-v-1180850

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.