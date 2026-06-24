Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Oklahoma State University Medicine has selected Dr. Jesse Shaw as a new team physician for OSU Athletics, bringing one of the nation's most experienced sports medicine specialists to oversee the health, safety and performance of OSU student-athletes.

Trained in family medicine, osteopathic manipulative treatment and sports medicine, Shaw has cared for elite performers. His distinguished background includes caring for patients in some of the world's most demanding environments.

After graduating from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pennsylvania, he served as a medical officer in the U.S. Navy, primarily supporting Naval Special Warfare, including Navy SEAL teams. Shaw then transitioned to family medicine before completing a sports medicine fellowship at Auburn University. He has since provided medical care and performance services to the athletes at Auburn, Washington State University, Nike and other organizations competing at the professional and Olympic levels.

With his qualifications and experience, Shaw will advance injury prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and performance optimization for OSU student-athletes while helping expand the sports medicine resources available through the partnership with OSU Medicine.

"OSU Athletics' partnership with OSU Medicine reflects a shared commitment to providing student-athletes with the highest level of healthcare and performance support," OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said. "Dr. Shaw has dedicated his career to helping athletes and members of the armed forces reach their full potential. His expertise will add a tremendous asset to our athletic department."

Prior to coming to OSU, Shaw was the lead team physician at WSU.

"Dr. Shaw brings a combination of clinical and leadership experience as well as an understanding of high-performance and high-pressure environments. He has cared for military personnel and athletes at every level, an experience that uniquely prepares him for this role," said Dr. Jason Moore, OSU section chief of sports medicine. "We are excited to welcome him to Oklahoma State and to continue building a sports medicine program that prioritizes health, performance and long-term success for every student-athlete we serve."

Throughout his career, Shaw has worked within high-performance environments ranging from Division I athletics to professional sports, Olympic programs and Naval Special Warfare. He has also served in national leadership positions within family medicine and sports medicine organizations and is a renowned speaker and published author.

Shaw joins OSU Medicine's existing team to provide coordinated care across all varsity sports. The collaboration expands access to specialized sports medicine resources and reinforces a shared commitment to supporting student-athletes throughout their collegiate careers.

"This is an amazing chance to not only work with OSU's incredible student-athletes, but also the university's coaches and support staff and OSU Medicine's athletic trainers, physician assistants, behavioral medicine physicians and other sports medicine staff," Shaw said. "OSU's culture of family and its team approach to caring for our student-athletes is what drew me to the position. I can't wait to contribute to that culture and be part of the Cowboy family."

In addition to treating athletes, Shaw will also serve as clinical assistant professor of sports medicine, training and mentoring physicians in the new Sports Medicine Fellowship at OSU Medicine.

"This is an incredible opportunity at one of the nation's premier athletic programs," Shaw said. "My goal is to build strong relationships while delivering comprehensive, evidence-based care that helps athletes stay healthy, recover effectively and perform at their best."





Dr. Jesse Shaw, newly selected by Oklahoma State University Medicine as a team physician for OSU Athletics, brings extensive experience in sports medicine and family medicine to support the health, safety and performance of Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes.

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Oklahoma State University is a modern land-grant university that prepares students for success. OSU has more than 36,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 27,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, with students from all 50 states and more than 127 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 300,000 students to serve the state of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.

About Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences

Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences is a nationally recognized academic health center focused on teaching, research and patient care through its OSU Medicine clinics located throughout the Tulsa metro area. OSU-CHS offers graduate and professional degrees through the College of Osteopathic Medicine, OSU-COM at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, the School of Allied Health, the School of Health Care Administration, the School of Biomedical Sciences, the School of Forensic Sciences and the Physician Assistant program. OSU Medicine operates a network of clinics offering many specialty services, including addiction medicine, cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry and women's health.

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Source: Oklahoma State University