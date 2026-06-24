Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - BELFOR Franchise Group, a leading residential and commercial services franchisor, is celebrating continued mid-year growth momentum across its family of brands as individuals nationwide seek franchise opportunities in essential, service-based industries.

From property restoration and contents recovery to waste removal, portable storage, cleanup, repair, maintenance and specialty commercial services, the BELFOR Franchise Group portfolio is built around everyday needs homeowners and businesses rely on. As the organization continues expanding, growing interest across its concepts reflects a broader shift toward businesses rooted in practical value, repeatable systems and community impact.

That momentum has been evident across their network in 2026, with Clear Pest Pros, COOL-BINZ, HOODZ, Helpful Heroes, JUNKCO+, The Patch Boys, redbox+ Dumpsters and Z PLUMBERZ adding new franchise territories this year. The continued expansion reflects growing interest in service-based business ownership across a wide range of residential and commercial categories.

Additional recognition came in Entrepreneur's Summer Issue, where five BELFOR Franchise Group brands were featured as part of the publication's Top 10 Hottest Franchise Trends editorial feature. 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, COOL-BINZ, JUNKCO+ and redbox+ Dumpsters were recognized in the Restoration Services, Moving/Junk Removal Services, and Dumpster Rental categories, segments that continue to attract interest from prospective franchise owners.

While industry trend coverage helps spotlight where entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners are paying attention, the long-term opportunity extends well beyond any single moment in franchising. These brands address ongoing customer needs, from recovering after property damage to managing cleanup, storage and waste removal projects.

"One of the biggest misconceptions we hear is that people believe they need a background in restoration or the skilled trades to build a successful service business," said Matt O'Rourke, EVP of Franchise Development at BELFOR Franchise Group. "The reality is that success is driven far more by leadership, commitment and a willingness to follow systems. Our franchise models are designed to provide individuals with the training, tools and guidance to support their growth, regardless of their professional background."

That accessibility continues to drive interest across the BELFOR Franchise Group family of brands, attracting franchise owners from a wide range of professional backgrounds.

"We have driven individuals from all walks of life investing in their future through our franchise family," O'Rourke added. "That includes former NFL players planning their next career move, established business owners looking to diversify their portfolios, and professionals in sales, technology and other corporate fields looking to step away from the corporate grind and take control of their future."

As demand for practical, needs-based service businesses continues to grow, BELFOR Franchise Group remains focused on helping driven individuals build businesses rooted in essential services, proven systems and meaningful community impact.

For more information about the franchise opportunities available through BELFOR Franchise Group, visit belforfranchisegroup.com.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering strong business models, industry-leading training and continuous business coaching to help local owners succeed. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization to a portfolio of service-based franchise opportunities in the home services, commercial cleaning and restoration industries. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, Clear Pest Pros, COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ, Helpful Heroes, HOODZ, JUNKCO+, N-Hance Wood Refinishing, The Patch Boys, redbox+ Dumpsters, WINMAR and Z PLUMBERZ. For more information, visit belforfranchisegroup.com.

SOURCE: BELFOR Franchise Group

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Source: BELFOR Franchise Group