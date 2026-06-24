Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Automotive Crankshaft Market Accelerates with Hybrid Powertrain Expansion | US$7.9 billion by 2033 - Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the automotive crankshaft market. These critical engine components convert the reciprocating motion of pistons into rotational energy, enabling power delivery in passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and hybrid powertrains worldwide.

LONDON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive crankshaft market is growing steadily, likely to be valued at around US$5.8 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$7.9 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This growth is supported by sustained production of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and hybrid vehicles, particularly across Asia Pacific, where automotive manufacturing remains highly concentrated. Crankshafts continue to benefit from advances in precision forging, machining technologies, and high-performance materials that improve durability, fuel efficiency, and engine performance.

Rising Vehicle Production Strengthens Crankshaft Demand Worldwide

The continued expansion of global vehicle production remains a major driver for the automotive crankshaft market. As one of the most critical engine components, crankshaft demand closely follows automotive manufacturing volumes across passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. Global motor vehicle production exceeded 92 million units in 2024, with Asia Pacific accounting for the majority of output. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea continue to dominate global automotive manufacturing, creating strong demand for forged and machined crankshafts.

China alone produced more than 31 million vehicles in 2024, while India crossed 6 million units, reinforcing the region's role as the center of global automotive production. This concentration allows crankshaft manufacturers to benefit from localized supply chains, lower production costs, and economies of scale.

As governments invest in industrial development and automotive manufacturing ecosystems, suppliers are increasing forging and machining capacities to meet future requirements. The result is a resilient demand environment that continues to support market expansion despite broader shifts occurring within the automotive industry.

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Key Highlights

The global automotive crankshaft market is projected to grow from US$5.8 billion in 2026 to US$7.9 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific remains the largest regional market, accounting for approximately 43.2% of market share, supported by strong vehicle production across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Forged crankshafts lead the market with an estimated 56.2% share, driven by their superior durability, fatigue resistance, and suitability for high-volume automotive applications.

Rising production of hybrid vehicles is creating new opportunities for advanced crankshaft manufacturers, extending demand beyond traditional internal combustion engine platforms.

Investments in forging, machining, and precision manufacturing facilities by companies such as Bharat Forge Limited are strengthening global production capabilities and export competitiveness.

Increasing Engine Efficiency Requirements Drive Product Innovation

The growing focus on fuel efficiency and emissions reduction is another important factor supporting automotive crankshaft demand. Modern engines are being engineered to deliver higher performance while consuming less fuel and producing fewer emissions. To achieve these goals, automakers increasingly require crankshafts with tighter dimensional tolerances, lower rotational mass, improved fatigue resistance, and enhanced durability.

New emissions regulations in North America, Europe, and Asia are encouraging manufacturers to develop advanced crankshaft designs capable of handling higher torque loads and greater combustion pressures. In the United States, upcoming greenhouse gas standards for heavy-duty vehicles are accelerating investments in efficient engine technologies. Similarly, stricter CO2 reduction targets across Europe are pushing OEMs toward lightweight and precision-engineered engine components.

Technological improvements such as advanced CNC machining, precision forging, and optimized heat-treatment processes are enabling manufacturers to produce stronger and lighter crankshafts. These innovations improve engine efficiency while reducing vibration and mechanical losses.

Hybrid vehicles are also creating fresh opportunities for premium crankshaft designs. Since hybrid engines frequently switch between electric and combustion modes, crankshafts must withstand varying operating conditions while maintaining long-term reliability. This trend is increasing demand for high-value products and encouraging suppliers to focus on performance-driven innovation rather than volume alone.

Key Highlight: American Axle & Manufacturing's Acquisition of Dowlais in 2025

A notable development in the automotive components sector occurred in January 2025 when American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) agreed to acquire Dowlais, the UK-based automotive supplier and parent company of GKN Automotive, in a deal valued at approximately £1.2 billion. The transaction combines two major automotive component manufacturers as the industry navigates the transition toward electrified mobility.

Under the agreement, AAM will pay £1.16 billion in cash and shares for Dowlais. The companies stated that the merger will create a leading global manufacturer with the scale, product portfolio, technology capabilities, and geographic diversification needed to compete and innovate in a rapidly changing automotive market. The deal also offers AAM access to Dowlais's extensive global customer base, with Dowlais supplying around 90% of the world's automakers.

The acquisition is strategically driven by the automotive industry's shift toward electric vehicles. Both companies indicated that combining their operations would strengthen their ability to manage evolving market conditions and support future mobility trends.

For the automotive crankshaft and broader powertrain components market, the deal reflects ongoing consolidation among automotive suppliers seeking greater scale and technological capabilities.

Segmentation Insights: Crankshaft Design Evolution Highlights Forged Dominance and Billet Innovation

Forged crankshafts remain the leading segment in the automotive crankshaft market, accounting for approximately 56.2% of market share, due to their superior strength, fatigue resistance, and cost efficiency in high-volume vehicle production. Widely used across passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty applications, forged designs continue to benefit from advancements in precision forging and heat-treatment technologies. Billet crankshafts are emerging as the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising demand from performance vehicles, motorsports, and specialized engine programs that require greater customization and precision. A notable industry development is the increasing investment in advanced CNC machining capabilities by leading component manufacturers, enabling faster production of high-performance billet crankshafts while supporting the growing trend toward engine optimization and hybrid powertrain applications.

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Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Dominates While Emerging Automotive Hubs Accelerate Growth

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the automotive crankshaft market, accounting for approximately 43.2% of market value. The region benefits from high vehicle production volumes, strong supplier ecosystems, cost-efficient manufacturing, and expanding domestic automotive demand. China leads both production and consumption, supported by its extensive automotive manufacturing base and export capabilities. India, Japan, and South Korea also contribute significantly through their established automotive industries and ongoing investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Asia Pacific is also the fastest-growing regional market, driven by increasing vehicle ownership, localization initiatives, and capacity expansion projects. India's automotive component sector continues to attract substantial investment, while manufacturers across Southeast Asia are strengthening regional supply chains.

North America remains an important market due to strong demand for pickup trucks, SUVs, and commercial vehicles that require durable forged crankshafts. The region also benefits from a large aftermarket supported by an aging vehicle fleet.

Europe maintains steady demand through its premium vehicle segment, hybrid vehicle production, and focus on engineering excellence. Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain continue to serve as major centers for advanced automotive manufacturing.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Bharat Forge Limited, Thyssenkrupp AG, CIE Automotive S.A., Aichi Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel Corporation, and Mahle GmbH.

Bharat Forge Limited continues expanding forging and machining capacity to support both domestic and export markets while strengthening precision manufacturing capabilities.

Thyssenkrupp AG focuses on advanced forging technologies and lightweight component development to improve engine efficiency and durability.

Aichi Steel Corporation invests heavily in metallurgical innovation, producing high-strength steel crankshafts for modern powertrain applications.

Mahle GmbH emphasizes engineering innovation and partnerships with OEMs developing next-generation hybrid engines.

Tianrun Crankshaft Co., Ltd. continues expanding production capacity and export operations to strengthen its position within the global automotive supply chain.

Business strategies across the market increasingly emphasize localization, automation, precision manufacturing, advanced metallurgy, and long-term partnerships with vehicle manufacturers. Companies are prioritizing investments in high-performance crankshaft technologies to maintain competitiveness as powertrain technologies continue to evolve.

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Market Segmentation

By Crankshaft Type

Forged Crankshaft

Billet Crankshaft

Cross Plane Crankshaft

Flat Plane Crankshaft

By Material

Steel Alloy

Forged Steel

Cast Iron

Billet Steel

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Trucks

Two-Wheelers/Light Duty Vehicles

By Manufacturing Process

Precision Forging

Forged

CNC Machining

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