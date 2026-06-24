MacPaw's ClearVPN Expands to Apple TV and Android TV, Bringing Privacy and Global Content to Smart TVs

ClearVPN now delivers powerful protection and seamless streaming to every screen in the household

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a global technology company creating a digital ecosystem for Mac users, today announced that its privacy-first, cross-platform VPN service, ClearVPN, is now available on two new platforms: Apple TV andAndroid TV. The expansion brings ClearVPN's protection to smart TVs, giving users secure access to global content. With a single subscription, ClearVPN protects up to six devices.

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