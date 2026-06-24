This Summer, the Big Screen Switches Sides: Dangbei Cuts Its 4K Laser Projectors by Up to 37% for Prime Day

From 24-26 June on Amazon.fr, three flagship models - the MP1 Max, the DBOX02 and the Freedo - drop to rock-bottom prices. Enough to watch Les Bleus close out the group stage, and a whole summer of cinema, on a picture far larger than any television





PARIS, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are summer evenings when the whole household looks in the same direction. This Friday, 26 June, Les Bleus play their final group-stage match before the knockout rounds, and in many living rooms the question won't be "which channel?" but "which screen?" Dangbei, one of the leaders in smart projection, has an answer for Amazon Prime Day: from 24 to 26 June, three of its most in-demand projectors drop to rock-bottom prices on Amazon.fr, with discounts of up to 37%. Enough to throw a bright, crisp picture onto the living-room wall or the garden façade - then make it vanish the moment the lights come back on.

More Than a Screen: A Way to Live the Summer

The living-room maths has changed. A 65- or 75-inch television still costs a small fortune and stays fixed to the wall, while the way we watch keeps expanding: sport hops from one platform to the next, an ordinary Friday turns into movie night, and warm evenings move the show out onto the terrace or into the garden. A flat panel stops where the wall stops. A Dangbei projector begins precisely there: it enlarges the image as far as the room allows, tucks away in a single motion, and follows the evening wherever it happens - the living room, the balcony, under the arbour.

That argument lands especially well in France, a nation of film lovers. Here, people don't just watch "big" - they watch "right." Colour fidelity, the depth of the blacks and faithfulness to the director's intent matter as much as the diagonal in inches. That is exactly the home turf of Dangbei's laser models - and the reason these three were chosen for Prime Day.

Dangbei MP1 Max - the reference, for anyone who notices when a colour rings false





The MP1 Max is the brand's reference projector, built for those who spot a slightly off hue before the credits even roll. Its Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED engine delivers 3,100 ISO lumens and covers nearly 110% of the BT.2020 colour space with a ?E below 1 - meaning the green of a pitch, the texture of skin or the colour of a jersey reach the wall exactly as they were filmed and broadcast. Native 4K resolution, HDR10+, Blu-ray 3D support, Google TV and licensed Netflix round out the package. It is the centrepiece of a true home cinema - one that stays brilliant even before nightfall, while the June sun still lingers.

Prime Day price: €1,189 (was €1,899 - save €710, -37%)

Shop on Amazon.fr: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0F439B1ZL





Dangbei DBOX02 - the best-seller, bright enough for long June evenings





The DBOX02 is Dangbei's best-selling projector, and the most versatile of the trio. Its 4K ALPD laser source climbs to 2,450 ISO lumens and delivers a crisp, wide image - bright enough to follow a match with the curtains only half-drawn, in the middle of the afternoon. Google TV and licensed Netflix are built in: no extra box, no extra cables. It moves effortlessly from the afternoon kick-off to the evening film, then to Sunday-morning cartoons for the kids - a single device for the whole house.

Prime Day price: €999 (was €1,439 - save €440, -31%)

Shop on Amazon.fr: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0D1GCF3CT





Dangbei Freedo - the screen that comes on holiday with you





Not every summer evening happens in the living room. The Freedo takes the big screen wherever the party is: 1080p, 450 ISO lumens and a built-in battery good for around 2.5 hours - enough for a full match, extra time included. Its 165° gimbal stand aims the picture at the garden wall, a tent canvas or the side of the house, with no power outlet in reach. Google TV and licensed Netflix are here too. For anyone who sees every long weekend as a good reason to get away, this is the projector that tags along.

Prime Day price: €339 (was €499 - save €160, -32%)

Shop on Amazon.fr: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0DQXNWT2B

Prime Day deals at a glance (24-26 June)

Model List price Prime Day You save Discount Dangbei MP1 Max €1,899 €1,189 €710 37% Dangbei DBOX02 €1,439 €999 €440 31% Dangbei Freedo €499 €339 €160 32%

All prices in euros on Amazon.fr. Offers valid 24-26 June 2026, while stocks last.

The discounts end on 26 June - exactly as the group stage closes and the knockout matches come into view. The right moment, then, to set up your screen before things get serious.

Availability

All three offers are available exclusively on the Dangbei Store on Amazon.fr, from 24 to 26 June 2026, while stocks last. Full specifications and product details are available at us.dangbei.com.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium provider of smart entertainment solutions, specializing in home and portable projectors. Trusted by more than 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei pairs advanced projection hardware - ALPD laser and Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED light engines - with intuitive software to deliver immersive viewing experiences in everyday living rooms and outdoors. The company's projectors were showcased at CES 2026 and have been featured by leading technology media worldwide.

Media Contact

Dangbei PR Team

Email: pr@dangbei.com

Web: us.dangbei.com

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