Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association Presents the 3rd "Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme"

6 selected local companies create original AI-assisted animations to showcase at the Hong Kong Pavilion of Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market 2026
ANNECY, France, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the 3rd "Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme" ("Future Animation" Scheme) is a pioneering initiative aimed at integrating artificial intelligence ("AI") into animation production.
HKDEA has once again set up the "Hong Kong Pavilion" at the International Animation Film Market (Mifa) during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 in France. From 23rd to 26th June, the six companies selected under the 3rd "Future Animation" Scheme are showcasing their AI-assisted original animations at Mifa, thereby presenting the unique cultural character and creativity of Hong Kong animation to the international market.
The opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Pavilion took place on 23rd June, bringing together industry leaders and international guests witnessing the collaborative achievements of creativity and technology, marking a new milestone in Hong Kong's creative journey.
During the 4-day exhibition of the Hong Kong Pavilion at Mifa, the six selected companies will engage and exchange ideas with animation enterprises from around the world. In addition, the "Hong Kong Partner Pitches" held on 23rd June 2026 offered these companies a valuable opportunity to present their projects to international industry professionals and investors, aiming to foster overseas collaboration and attract investment opportunities.
Exhibition Details:
Hong Kong Pavilion's Exhibition at Mifa
Date: 23rd to 26th June 2026
Time: 9:00am - 7:00pm
Venue: Stand C.51, Mifa
Hong Kong Pavilion's Opening Ceremony
Date: 23rd June 2026 (Tuesday)
Time: 12:00nn - 1:00pm (Including networking cocktail party)
Hong Kong Partners Pitches
Date: 23rd June 2026 (Tuesday)
Time: 2:45pm - 4:00pm
Venue: Berlioz Room, 3rd Floor, Impérial Palace
For information, please visit: https://programme.annecyfestival.com/en/event/5a81f6df-e08a-4dca-945d-f961f73f4d82
Six Selected Companies
Company
Work Title
eMotionLAB LTD.
REFRAME
Fanflare Creative Limited
Full Throttle Kitchen
Newgen Creativity Limited
Tuen Mun Vs. Tin Shui Wai
Point Five Creations
Airbag
Queenkong Land ACG., Co., Ltd.
Cirkillation
Taproot Studio Limited
Odium ZERO
For details on the "3rd Future Animation" Scheme, visit: https://futureanimation.com.hk/en/home-en/.
About HKDEA
Established in 1999, HKDEA promotes digital entertainment development in HK, aiming to enhance industry cooperation and competitiveness while protecting intellectual property rights. More information can be found at www.hkdea.org.
About CCIDA
Founded in June 2024, CCIDA supports the cultural and creative industries in HK, fostering a conducive environment for growth. Visit www.ccidahk.gov.hk for more details.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999787/opening_group_photo_1.jpg
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