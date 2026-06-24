Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 0,61-CAD-Uranaktie, die den Giganten hinterherjagt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2026 16:18 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association Presents the 3rd "Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme"

6 selected local companies create original AI-assisted animations to showcase at the Hong Kong Pavilion of Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market 2026

ANNECY, France, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the 3rd "Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme" ("Future Animation" Scheme) is a pioneering initiative aimed at integrating artificial intelligence ("AI") into animation production.

HKDEA has once again set up the "Hong Kong Pavilion" at the International Animation Film Market (Mifa) during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 in France. From 23rd to 26th June, the six companies selected under the 3rd "Future Animation" Scheme are showcasing their AI-assisted original animations at Mifa, thereby presenting the unique cultural character and creativity of Hong Kong animation to the international market.

The opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Pavilion took place on 23rd June, bringing together industry leaders and international guests witnessing the collaborative achievements of creativity and technology, marking a new milestone in Hong Kong's creative journey.

During the 4-day exhibition of the Hong Kong Pavilion at Mifa, the six selected companies will engage and exchange ideas with animation enterprises from around the world. In addition, the "Hong Kong Partner Pitches" held on 23rd June 2026 offered these companies a valuable opportunity to present their projects to international industry professionals and investors, aiming to foster overseas collaboration and attract investment opportunities.

Exhibition Details:

Hong Kong Pavilion's Exhibition at Mifa
Date: 23rd to 26th June 2026
Time: 9:00am - 7:00pm
Venue: Stand C.51, Mifa

Hong Kong Pavilion's Opening Ceremony
Date: 23rd June 2026 (Tuesday)
Time: 12:00nn - 1:00pm (Including networking cocktail party)

Hong Kong Partners Pitches
Date: 23rd June 2026 (Tuesday)
Time: 2:45pm - 4:00pm
Venue: Berlioz Room, 3rd Floor, Impérial Palace

For information, please visit: https://programme.annecyfestival.com/en/event/5a81f6df-e08a-4dca-945d-f961f73f4d82

Six Selected Companies

Company

Work Title

eMotionLAB LTD.

REFRAME

Fanflare Creative Limited

Full Throttle Kitchen

Newgen Creativity Limited

Tuen Mun Vs. Tin Shui Wai

Point Five Creations

Airbag

Queenkong Land ACG., Co., Ltd.

Cirkillation

Taproot Studio Limited

Odium ZERO

For details on the "3rd Future Animation" Scheme, visit: https://futureanimation.com.hk/en/home-en/.

About HKDEA

Established in 1999, HKDEA promotes digital entertainment development in HK, aiming to enhance industry cooperation and competitiveness while protecting intellectual property rights. More information can be found at www.hkdea.org.

About CCIDA

Founded in June 2024, CCIDA supports the cultural and creative industries in HK, fostering a conducive environment for growth. Visit www.ccidahk.gov.hk for more details.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999787/opening_group_photo_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hong-kong-digital-entertainment-association-presents-the-3rd-future-animation--ai-assisted-animation-production-support-scheme-302809399.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.