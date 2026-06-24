Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association Presents the 3rd "Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme"

6 selected local companies create original AI-assisted animations to showcase at the Hong Kong Pavilion of Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market 2026

ANNECY, France, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the 3rd "Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme" ("Future Animation" Scheme) is a pioneering initiative aimed at integrating artificial intelligence ("AI") into animation production.

HKDEA has once again set up the "Hong Kong Pavilion" at the International Animation Film Market (Mifa) during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 in France. From 23rd to 26th June, the six companies selected under the 3rd "Future Animation" Scheme are showcasing their AI-assisted original animations at Mifa, thereby presenting the unique cultural character and creativity of Hong Kong animation to the international market.

The opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Pavilion took place on 23rd June, bringing together industry leaders and international guests witnessing the collaborative achievements of creativity and technology, marking a new milestone in Hong Kong's creative journey.

During the 4-day exhibition of the Hong Kong Pavilion at Mifa, the six selected companies will engage and exchange ideas with animation enterprises from around the world. In addition, the "Hong Kong Partner Pitches" held on 23rd June 2026 offered these companies a valuable opportunity to present their projects to international industry professionals and investors, aiming to foster overseas collaboration and attract investment opportunities.

Exhibition Details:

Hong Kong Pavilion's Exhibition at Mifa

Date: 23rd to 26th June 2026

Time: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Venue: Stand C.51, Mifa

Hong Kong Pavilion's Opening Ceremony

Date: 23rd June 2026 (Tuesday)

Time: 12:00nn - 1:00pm (Including networking cocktail party)

Hong Kong Partners Pitches

Date: 23rd June 2026 (Tuesday)

Time: 2:45pm - 4:00pm

Venue: Berlioz Room, 3rd Floor, Impérial Palace

For information, please visit: https://programme.annecyfestival.com/en/event/5a81f6df-e08a-4dca-945d-f961f73f4d82

Six Selected Companies

Company Work Title eMotionLAB LTD. REFRAME Fanflare Creative Limited Full Throttle Kitchen Newgen Creativity Limited Tuen Mun Vs. Tin Shui Wai Point Five Creations Airbag Queenkong Land ACG., Co., Ltd. Cirkillation Taproot Studio Limited Odium ZERO

For details on the "3rd Future Animation" Scheme, visit: https://futureanimation.com.hk/en/home-en/.

About HKDEA

Established in 1999, HKDEA promotes digital entertainment development in HK, aiming to enhance industry cooperation and competitiveness while protecting intellectual property rights. More information can be found at www.hkdea.org.

About CCIDA

Founded in June 2024, CCIDA supports the cultural and creative industries in HK, fostering a conducive environment for growth. Visit www.ccidahk.gov.hk for more details.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999787/opening_group_photo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hong-kong-digital-entertainment-association-presents-the-3rd-future-animation--ai-assisted-animation-production-support-scheme-302809399.html