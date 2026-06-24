Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) announced that Ovative Group has received a 2026 Palmer Marketing Award in the Engagement category. The award was presented during the Palmer Marketing Awards celebration held June 16 at the House of Blues Chicago.

The Palmer Marketing Awards recognize marketing campaigns that demonstrate exceptional creativity, innovation and measurable results.

In a rare tie, Ovative Group earned top honors in the Engagement category for its campaign, "Launching Cinnamon Pebbles with High-Impact Social," a campaign recognized for leveraging social media to generate audience excitement, participation and measurable engagement.

"The judges were impressed by the campaign's ability to capture attention and create meaningful interactions through innovative social media strategies," said Chris McGuire, president of AMA Chicago. "Ovative Group demonstrated how creative audience engagement can translate into measurable success."

Named for James L. Palmer, the first president of the Chicago chapter of the American Marketing Association, the Palmer Marketing Awards celebrate marketing excellence and recognize campaigns that push boundaries, elevate the profession and drive results.

For more information about the Palmer Marketing Awards and AMA Chicago, visit amachicago.org.

Rachel Cafferty and Jennifer Guido of Ovative Group accept a 2026 Palmer Marketing Award for Engagement

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President of AMA Chicago Chris McGuire presents Rachel Cafferty and Jennifer Guido of Ovative Group with a 2026 Palmer Marketing Award for Engagement

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About AMA Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, provides ongoing development opportunities for marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills and grow careers through access to industry thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, nonprofit organizations and consultancies are invited to join and connect with peers across industries. Learn more at amachicago.org.

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Source: American Marketing Association Chicago